IPL 2020: Ahead of Qualifier 1 Against Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals Release Team Video

IPL 2020 is getting close to its finals. After Delhi Capitals has secured its place in Qualifier 1, the second rank holder on the points table have released a heartening video of the team.

It starts with cricketer Prithvi Shaw saying that when he heard the news that cricket matches will be resuming; it gave him hope. Harshal Patel shares that the feeling was not sinking in and that even when he was sitting in the car, he was questioning himself that why he was going.

In the 3-minute-19-second-long video, the next shots are from Dubai where the team meets its coach Ricky Ponting. Next, we can hear fast bowler Kagiso Rabada saying that most players in the team are starting their career and they have a lot to prove. “Ambition is just raw within our team,” he says.

The players further talk about their experience and the video has stills from the matches played by the team in IPL 2020. It also has clippings of Ishant Sharma and Amit Mishra from the Delhi Capitals who could not play this year due to injuries.

Rabada can be heard saying, “This is New Delhi and we roar together,” and ends the video by saying “We are setting our eyes on winning the IPL 2020.”

The video was shared by the official handle of the team. It is a beautiful compilation of the team’s journey and can be considered a warning to the other teams who are eyeing the IPL 2020 trophy.

Kaha tha na mahaul banega? 💙 Dilli, #WeRoarTogether with you and the journey has only just begun ✊🏼#Dream11IPL #YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/f87iiOD1Yu — Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from 🇦🇪) (@DelhiCapitals) November 3, 2020

The team started this season of the IPL on a winning note but was defeated four times back to back. However, they were able to defeat Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last match and were able to get into qualifier 1.

The team led by batsman Shreyas Iyer have 16 points on the IPL points table. They have played 14 matches, winning 8 and losing 6. Delhi Capitals will play against Mumbai Indians on November 5 in the qualifier 1 match of the IPL 2020.