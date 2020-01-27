Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

BASIL D'OLIVEIRA TROPHY, 2019/20 4th Test, The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, 24 - 28 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

England

400 (98.2)

England
v/s
South Africa
South Africa*

183 (68.3)

South Africa need 307 runs to win
Live

SL IN ZIM, 2 TEST SERIES, 2020 2nd Test, Harare Sports Club, Harare, 27 - 31 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

Zimbabwe *

195/4 (52.2)

Zimbabwe
v/s
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka

Toss won by Zimbabwe (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

4th Test: ENG VS SA

live
ENG ENG
SA SA

Johannesburg

24 Jan, 202013:30 IST

2nd Test: ZIM VS SL

live
ZIM ZIM
SL SL

Harare

27 Jan, 202013:30 IST

3rd T20I: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Hamilton

29 Jan, 202012:30 IST

4th T20I: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Wellington WPS

31 Jan, 202012:30 IST

IPL 2020: Ahmedabad Leads Race to Host IPL Final

The new Sardar Patel Stadium being built in Ahmedabad looks to be the frontrunner to host the final of the 2020 edition of Indian Premier League (IPL). The stadium was initially set to host a match between Asia XI and World XI, but that plan had to be dropped because the stadium won't be complete in time for the game in March

IANS |January 27, 2020, 5:28 PM IST
IPL 2020: Ahmedabad Leads Race to Host IPL Final

New Delhi: The new Sardar Patel Stadium being built in Ahmedabad looks to be the frontrunner to host the final of the 2020 edition of Indian Premier League (IPL). The stadium was initially set to host a match between Asia XI and World XI, but that plan had to be dropped because the stadium won't be complete in time for the game in March.

Speaking to IANS, sources in the IPL Governing Council meeting, which was held here on Monday, said that it was almost certain that the new stadium will host this year's IPL final.

"You have to wait till February for the confirmation, but it is almost certain that the final of the 2020 edition of Indian Premier League will be played in Ahmedabad," the source said.

Asked about the old tradition of the previous year's winner hosting the opening game and the final match, the BCCI official said that the final is the property of the board and the franchises have nothing to do with it.

"The knockouts are the property of the BCCI and the revenue earned through gate money is the board's money. The IPL franchises have nothing to do with the knockout matches. The opening match is definitely to be played at the home ground of the previous year's winner. But nothing of that sort with the final match," the official said.

The tournament as reported by IANS earlier will be played from March 29 to May 24. The opening game will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

bcciipl 2020Motera

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Wed, 29 Jan, 2020

IND v NZ
Hamilton

ICC CWC 2019 | 4th T20I T20 | Fri, 31 Jan, 2020

IND v NZ
Wellington WPS All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 New Zealand 3449 105
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 England 4593 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10645 260
see more