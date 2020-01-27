The new Sardar Patel Stadium being built in Ahmedabad looks to be the frontrunner to host the final of the 2020 edition of Indian Premier League (IPL). The stadium was initially set to host a match between Asia XI and World XI, but that plan had to be dropped because the stadium won't be complete in time for the game in March
IPL 2020: Ahmedabad Leads Race to Host IPL Final
