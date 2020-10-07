IPL 2020: Ajinkya Rahane Integral Part of DC, Won't be Traded in Mid-season Auction, Says Official

Delhi Capitals are in top form this season and are number one in the points table with four wins from five matches. They have a lot of players who have taken up the responsibility to take the team home in tough situations. But amidst all this, the name of Ajinkya Rahane seems to have been forgotten. The India Test vice captain hasn't played a game after India's last Test series.

Speaking to ANI, a DC official said that while Rahane is brilliant, both the other openers haven't given him a chance to comeback in the team. "You have to understand that whatever is being said on social media cannot be the criteria for team selection. Rahane is a brilliant players and brings in a lot of experience with him. But the simple point is that Dhawan and Shaw have been outstanding at the top. You do not fix something that isn't broken. Also, you would realise we have looked to continue with players who we believe in over the last two seasons. Dhawan and Shaw are proven performers for us. Rahane will have to wait his turn to be honest," the official said.

Asked if that opens the door for other franchises to look at him in the mid-season transfer window as capped players are also allowed to be transferred this season, the official answered in the negative.

"He is an integral part of the team and he wasn't brought in with the idea of trading him mid-season. Whatever be said on the outside, he has been excellent with the team and has looked to give his input wherever possible," the official said.

"The demand in the middle-order in a tournament like the IPL is very different and you would not wish to be unfair to him by asking him to bat in the middle-order. After that, it is the call of the team management. Also, you don't do something just for the sake of it. There is a lot of discussion and planning that goes on behind these things," the official explained.