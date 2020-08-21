Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Live

ECS CYPRUS, 2020 Match 12, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 27 August, 2020

1ST INN

Riyaan CC *

73/4 (6.3)

Riyaan CC
v/s
Nicosia XI Fighters CC
Nicosia XI Fighters CC

Toss won by Riyaan CC (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202020:30 IST

1st T20I: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Manchester

28 Aug, 202022:30 IST

Match 2: CZE VS LUX

upcoming
CZE CZE
LUX LUX

Manchester

29 Aug, 202014:00 IST

Match 3: LUX VS BEL

upcoming
LUX LUX
BEL BEL

Manchester

29 Aug, 202017:30 IST

IPL 2020: Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw Look Forward to a 'Very Different' IPL

Ajinkya Rahane is focused on maintaining his physical as well as mental health ahead of a challenging Indian Premier League (IPL) even as Delhi Capitals teammate Prithvi Shaw wants to make the most of training sessions in the next three weeks.

PTI |August 21, 2020, 2:08 PM IST
ajinkya rahane, prithvi shaw, ipl

Ajinkya Rahane is focused on maintaining his physical as well as mental health ahead of a challenging Indian Premier League (IPL) even as Delhi Capitals teammate Prithvi Shaw wants to make the most of training sessions in the next three weeks. The Indian players of the Delhi Capitals team arrived in Mumbai on Thursday and they will be flying out for United Arab Emirates on Sunday for the league that begins on September 19.

"There is no doubt that it will be a challenging trip for everyone involved. But like everyone else, I've spent these last few months focusing on my physical and mental health, and taking care of my family," 32-year-old Indian vice-captain said. "So the time I've managed to spend with them has put me in a positive frame of mind." Rahane, who has played for Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals and Rising Pune Supergiants said that a tournament in a bio-bubble will produce its own set of challenges. "This IPL will be a very different experience for all of us, and we need to make sure that we are all very positive when we hit the ground running. The key is to take one step at a time," one of Capitals' senior most players said.

Fellow Mumbaikar and dashing opener Shaw echoed his senior's sentiments. "We have spent the past 4-5 months dealing with this pandemic, so everyone is aware of all the do's and don'ts. We all have been preparing mentally to live and play under such circumstances, and taking all necessary precautions for our safety and well-being," Shaw was quoted as saying in a media release. Speaking on how his team will be approaching the upcoming season, Shaw said, " We know people have a lot of expectations from us, but our focus will be on making the most of the training sessions we get in the UAE, and re-creating that fantastic team environment which made us so successful last year. We also have the chance to gel with the new players and then set our sights on the IPL season."

.

Ajinkya RahanecoronavirusDelhi Capitalsiplipl 2020prithvi shawUAE

Upcoming Matches

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

CZE vs LUX
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Manchester

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 2 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020

LUX vs CZE
Manchester

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 3 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020

BEL vs LUX
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more