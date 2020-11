IPL 2020: Aleem Dar Creates Record for Most ODIs as an On-Field Umpire

Aleem Dar created a world record for the most ODIs as an umpire in Pakistan's second ODi against Zimbabwe in Rawalpindi on Sunday (November 1). Dar, from Pakistan, was standing in his 210th match and went past Rudi Koerzen's tally of 209.

Aleem Dar created a world record for the most ODIs as an umpire in Pakistan's second ODi against Zimbabwe in Rawalpindi on Sunday (November 1). Dar, from Pakistan, was standing in his 210th match and went past Rudi Koerzen's tally of 209.

Dar, a member of ICC's Elite Panel of Umpires, has won the ICC Umpire of the year award thrice. He made his international umpiring debut in an ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at Gujranwala in 2000.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP | IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP

The ICC and Pakistan Cricket Board congratulated Dar on the achievement.

Aleem Dar breaks the record for most ODIs as an on-field umpire 🙌 Aleem Dar ➜ 210 Rudi Koertzen ➜ 209 Billy Bowden ➜ 200 Steve Bucknor ➜ 181 Daryl Harper, Simon Taufel ➜ 174 Congratulations 👏 | #PAKvZIM pic.twitter.com/xyqvnFKWEU — ICC (@ICC) November 1, 2020

PCB congratulates the three-time ICC Umpire of the Year for creating the world record for most ODIs as an umpire!#PAKvZIM | #HarHaalMainCricket | @ICC pic.twitter.com/9qa7R5CqMX — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 1, 2020

The first ODI was quite an interesting and close encounter as Zimbabwe gave Pakistan a run for their money in the 1st ODI but in the end, Pakistan saw the game home and are up 1-0 in the three game ODI series. Pakistan will be looking to win this game and seal the series up and Zimbabwe will want to level the series by beating Pakistan.

The hosts Pakistan, who defeated Zimbabwe by 26 runs in the first match, will be eyeing to seal the home series in their upcoming match. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe will look to produce a clinical performance and aim for an equalizer.