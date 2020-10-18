- Match 34 - 17 Oct, SatMatch Ended179/4(20.0) RR 8.95
IPL 2020: Ali Khan's KKR Journey Ends, Kiwi Tim Seifert to Replace him
Ali Khan became the first USA cricketer to play in the IPL.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: October 18, 2020, 12:27 PM IST
When Ali Khan walked into KKR dressing room for this year’s IPL 2020, he made headlined for being the only USA cricketer to be featured in the tournament. But in a major blow, the 29-year old’s dream ended. He will now be heading back home due to a side strain, which is believed, he picked up in the Caribbean Premier League.Khan played for Trinbago Knight Riders and flew straight to UAE. He himself was never a part of the regular KKR squad but was called in as a replacement to England pacer Harrey Gurney.
KKR has roped in Kiwi T20 specialist Tim Seifert who has represented New Zealand in 3 ODIs and 24 T20Is and averages 22.85 with a strike rate of 139.75
The Knight Riders' chief executive Venky Mysore had said that while Khan's injury was untimely, the franchise was optimistic about his recovery. "While we are disappointed that he injured himself, KKR always does everything to take care of its players and therefore have asked him to stay on and are helping him with his recovery and rehab. Hopefully, he will recover fast," Mysore had told ESPNcricinfo earlier.
The 29-year-old was also part of title-winning Trinbago Knight Riders squad in the Caribbean Premier League, which was played in August-September. The Pakistan-born American had picked up eight wickets in the tournament.
