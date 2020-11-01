IPL 2020: All credit goes to SRH bowlers, says Captain David Warner

SRH beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by five wickets on Saturday, and it was the third consecutive occcasion that they had restricted a team to a total below 135 runs

SunRisers Hyderabad's (SRH) bowlers deserve all the credit for the team's run of victories in the Indian Premier League, captain David Warner said on Saturday.

SRH beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by five wickets on Saturday, and it was the third consecutive occcasion that they had restricted a team to a total below 135 runs. RCB were restrictd to 120 for seven wickets in 20 overs.

"Coming into this game, we knew we had to beat the top two teams in order to progress. We got one more to go against Mumbai," said Warner, 34, in the post-match presentation ceremony.

"We have worked out how to go about at the top of the order. With the bowling, all the credit goes to them. We are finding the right balance and the right partnerships. To go for less than 20 in four overs, it's ridiculous," he said.

Warner had chosen to bowl first after winning the toss and his decision was vindicated by the amount of dew during the second innings. "The wicket is slowing up a bit, the bowlers got to adapt to it. Tonight the bowlers have executed it well. Dubai has been the same, I think it gets dewy here. It wasn't a surprise at all," he said.