Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Live

PAK IN ENG, 3 T20IS, 2020 3rd T20I, Old Trafford, Manchester, 01 September, 2020

2ND INN

Pakistan

190/4 (20.0)

Pakistan
v/s
England
England*

86/4 (10.0)

England need 105 runs in 60 balls at 10.5 rpo
Live

VB, 2020 Match 27, County Ground, Northampton, 01 September, 2020

2ND INN

Northamptonshire

158/7 (20.0)

Northamptonshire
v/s
Warwickshire
Warwickshire*

50/5 (10.4)

Warwickshire need 109 runs in 56 balls at 11.67 rpo
Live

VB, 2020 Match 28, The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, 01 September, 2020

2ND INN

Glamorgan

133/8 (20.0)

Glamorgan
v/s
Somerset
Somerset*

101/2 (12.2)

Somerset need 33 runs in 46 balls at 4.30 rpo
Live

VB, 2020 Match 26, Lord's, London, 01 September, 2020

2ND INN

Middlesex

165/5 (20.0)

Middlesex
v/s
Sussex
Sussex*

111/5 (13.4)

Sussex need 55 runs in 38 balls at 8.68 rpo

fixtures

All matches

3rd T20I: PAK VS ENG

live
PAK PAK
ENG ENG

Manchester

01 Sep, 202022:30 IST

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

04 Sep, 202022:30 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

06 Sep, 202018:45 IST

3rd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Sep, 202022:30 IST

IPL 2020: CSK Players and Support Staff Test Negative for Coronavirus, Must Undergo One More Test Before Practice Resumes

There was good news for members of the Chennai Super Kings camp on Tuesday when all the players and support staff tested negative for coronavirus in the tests carried out on Monday.

Cricketnext Staff |September 1, 2020, 7:08 PM IST
CSK IPL 2020 Full squad.

There was good news for members of the Chennai Super Kings camp on Tuesday when all the players and support staff - barring 13 members including two players who had initially tested positive - tested negative for coronavirus in the tests carried out on Monday. They will now undergo another test before beginning training on Friday (September 4).

The 13 members of the touring party - including two players Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad - who had initially tested positive for the virus were not a part of these fresh tests. They are said to be in a separate hotel and will be tested after their mandatory two week quarantine is over.

"Those tested positive will be tested after 14 days of isolation. All other members are negative," confirmed CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan to Cricketnext.

"Deepak and Ruturaj will complete their 14-day quarantine and then join training after two negative tests as per protocol," he had informed PTI.

The fact that two players tested positive had led to some tension in the camp. To make things worse, the departure and pulling out of the IPL 2020 of Suresh Raina due to "personal reasons" also brought a lot of heat on social media for the past two days.

Also Read: After Relaxation in Rules by Abu Dhabi, IPL Schedule to be Announced Soon - Report

Chahar and Ruturaj will not be available for practice at least until September 12.

Also Read: Not Here to Have Fun, Hope Everyone Understands That - Virat Kohli on IPL Bio-bubble

Meanwhile, South African internationals Faf du Pless and Lungi Ngidi arrived in Dubai and went straight into quarantine but veteran Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has again postponed his arrival. Harbhajan is expected to join the camp in the first week of September.

CSK, runner-up last season, will be desperate to hit the ground given the events of last week. They are the only team to still be in quarantine in UAE, with all other franchises already beginning training.

The IPL is scheduled to start on September 19. Although not official, it's expected that CSK could take on Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener.

chennai super kingscricketcricket newsCSKIndian Premier Leagueiplipl 2020

Upcoming Matches

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 04 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 2nd T20I | Sun, 06 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 3rd T20I | Tue, 08 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4874 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5688 259
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more