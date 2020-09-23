IPL 2020: All I Had to do Was to Give Sanju Samson the Strike, Says Steve Smith

RR batsman Sanju Samson couldn't have asked for a better start to his IPL campaign, as he smashed 74 from 37 balls against CSK on Tuesday. It was no surprise that the batsman could hit nine sixes in his innings, but his consistency certainly was. After the match Sanju said, that he has a clear mantra while hitting the ball, and had been training for it for some time now.

RR batsman Sanju Samson couldn't have asked for a better start to his IPL campaign, as he smashed 74 from 37 balls against CSK on Tuesday. It was no surprise that the batsman could hit nine sixes in his innings, but his consistency certainly was. After the match Samson said that he has a clear mantra while hitting the ball, and had been training for it for some time now.

He said, "My game plan is stand and deliver. If it's in the arc I go for it, and it's very important to keep the intent to hit the ball if it's there to be hit.

IPL COVERAGE | IPL SCHEDULE | IPL POINTS TABLE |

"I've been working hard on my fitness, diet and training, and on my strength, because my game relies a lot on power hitting. I think range-hitting is what the game demands in this generation. I had time to work out in these 5 months, and I think I've increased that ability."

Even skipper Steve Smith was mighty impressed with the youngster and said that he had to only give strike to Samson, during their partnership.

"I think the last surge from Jofra was an incredible bit of hitting. Sanju Samson, looked like everything he hit went for six. MS smacked a few in the end, and Faf got going too, but nice to get a W in front of the RRs. Sanju was incredible, and all I had to do was give him the strike. This should give him a lot of confidence."

ALSO READ: Sanju Samson's 19-ball Fifty Helps Rajasthan Royals Secure Win Against Chennai Super Kings

Smith hinted that Jos Buttler, who missed this game as he was in quarantine, will be back as an opener for the remaining matches.

"Jos is a quality player and we'll see what happens when he comes back. Hard to take the opening slot away from someone like him. It was important for the bowlers to avoid straight hits, and it was important to make him hit the back of a length. The leg-spinners were very good with their lengths - good on them. Dubai is a lot bigger, and I haven't trained there, I just got here. So hopefully the boys are ready for it. We're looking forward to it."