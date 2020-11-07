- Eliminator - 6 Nov, FriMatch Ended131/7(20.0) RR 6.55
IPL 2020: All The Times Hardik Pandya Was Captured In A Frame With Baby Agastya
Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's son Agastya Nanda just turned two months old this September and the India cricketer is rightly smitten with his baby boy
- Trending Desk
- Updated: November 7, 2020, 3:46 PM IST
Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's son Agastya Nanda just turned two months old this September and the India cricketer is rightly smitten with his baby boy. Recently, the Mumbai Indians all-rounder posted a cute little video on his Instagram account where he can be seen playing with Agastya.
He also shared an adorable click with the baby boy leaning on his shoulder. While the clip showed Pandya high-fiving the infant in joviality, the player expressed his love in the caption as well. Clocking emotions of every parent out there, the Mumbai cricketer said that he will never be able to forget these days in his life.
In the caption, Pandya wrote, “Play time with Agastya, the thing I miss most. I'll remember these days for the rest of my life.”
View this post on Instagram
Play time with Agastya, the thing I miss most. I'll remember these days for the rest of my life
Here are five instances when Hardik was completely smitten with Agastya:
1. On October 29, Pandya had called Agastya the “Greatest gift” as he had shared a pic with his son in arms.
View this post on Instagram
2. While Pandya was playing brilliant cricket in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League, he had the best “cheer squad” back home to provide him with motivation. The 27-year-old player shared a photo of wife Natasa holding Agastya as the baby looks at his father through the television. Moreover, both the mother and the baby were wearing Mumbai Indians jerseys to share the cheer.
View this post on Instagram
3. Going into the bio bubble, leaving behind family and friends was hard for the players. Hardik shared a screengrab of his video call with Agastya and Natasa, saying how he was missing the “two angels”. He wrote, “Blessed to have you both in my life.”
View this post on Instagram
4. This brings us to the first time Hardik had shared Agastya’s picture with the world. Donning a hospital gown and cap, Pandya looked ecstatic as he looked at the baby in his arms with wonder and love.
View this post on Instagram
5. Pandya had welcomed his child into the world with this cute pic on July 30.
View this post on Instagram
In the caption, he wrote, “We are blessed with our baby boy”
