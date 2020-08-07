IPL 2020 | Amazon & Unacademy Among Major Players Eyeing IPL's Title Sponsorship: Reports
Now that the IPL and Vivo have parted ways for the upcoming edition of the IPL, there are already a few players who are eyeing to bag the title sponsors contract. According to a report in the Times of India, players like Amazon - with an eye on India's festival season between Dussera (October) and Diwali (November); Byju's, Dream 11, are already in contention.
