IPL 2020: Ambati Rayudu & Dwayne Bravo Fit to Play for CSK, Says CEO Kasi Viswanathan

Chennai Super Kings have found going tough till now in the tournament, but their struggle days in the tournament could be soon gone. According to a report in Sportstar, stalwarts Ambati Rayudu and Dwayne Bravo are both fit and raring to go. “Rayudu has recovered well from a hamstring strain and will play in the next game. He ran and sprinted during training and batted without any discomfort at the nets," CSK CEO K.S. Viswanathan told Sportstar on Monday.

Rayudu had played a key role is CSK's first victory in the tournament. Also Bravo has recovered from the thigh injury that had kept him away from bowling. “He bowled well at the nets,” said Viswanathan. “We have bounced back from adversity in the past. We will do so again,” he said.

Earlier, he had ruled out the return of Suresh Raina into the squad for IPL 2020, saying the franchise respects his space and decision. Raina returned to India from the UAE for 'personal reasons', but later hinted that he could even return back to the squad.

"We cannot look at Raina because he made himself unavailable, and we respect his decision and his space. We are not thinking about it," Viswanathan told ANI.

"I can assure the fans that we will bounce back strongly. It's a game and you have your good and bad days. But the boys know what they need to do and the smiles will be back."