IPL 2020: Amit Mishra Ruled Out of Tournament With Finger Injury - Report

Delhi Capitals legspinner Amit Mishra has been ruled out of IPL 2020 due to a finger injury, according to a report in ANI. Mishra suffered a tendon injury on his finger while fielding in the game against Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday and walked off the field after bowling only two overs.

Delhi Capitals legspinner Amit Mishra has been ruled out of IPL 2020 due to a finger injury, according to a report in ANI. Mishra suffered a tendon injury on his finger while fielding in the game against Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday and walked off the field after bowling only two overs. Mishra was in the middle of a good spell in the tiny ground in Sharjah when the injury forced him off.

"The reports have come in and it is bad news. He will be unavailable for the rest of the season and we will need to look at a replacement. The worst part is that he was looking in great rhythm and bowling really well. His experience was something that was not just helping him in the middle on these UAE wickets, but also the youngters in the team," ANI quoted a Delhi official as saying.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Mishra had dismissed Shubman Gill during his spell of 2-0-14-1. Shreyas Iyer said it was unfortunate to lose Mishra in the game, although they ended up winning.

"Unfortunate to lose Mishra in the middle when he was spinning the ball really well. We were confident we had two good overs left, but anything could happen, it is a funny game in T20s and especially here in Sharjah," he had said in the post match presentation.

Mishra had been in fine form through the tournament, with spells of 0/23, 2/35 and 1/14 in the three matches he played.

RCB vs DC IPL 2020 Match Day Live Updates: DC Fret Over Injuries, RCB Might Bring in Chris Morris

DC could go back to Axar Patel, who was dropped from the previous game, for their game against RCB on Monday. They also have a foreign spin option in Sandeep Lamichhane.

Meanwhile, Delhi will also be fretting over the availability of Prithvi Shaw, the opener. Shaw made 66 off 41 but received a throw on his leg while batting. He did not take field in the second innings and was seen applying ice on his leg.

If Shaw doesn't recover in time, Delhi could go to Ajinkya Rahane. They had got him from Rajasthan Royals this season but the experienced batsman is yet to play. Delhi have won three of their four games so far.