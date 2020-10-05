- Match 18 - 4 Oct, SunMatch Ended178/4(20.0) RR 8.9
PUN
CHE181/0(20.0) RR 8.9
Chennai beat Punjab by 10 wickets
- Match 17 - 4 Oct, SunMatch Ended208/5(20.0) RR 10.4
MUM
HYD174/7(20.0) RR 10.4
Mumbai beat Hyderabad by 34 runs
- Match 19 - 5 Oct, MonUp Next
RCB
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 20 - 6 Oct, TueUp Next
MI
RR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
IPL 2020: Amit Mishra Unlikely to Feature Against Royal Challengers Bangalore
Amit Mishra had injured his finger and wouldn't be available in tonight's clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: October 5, 2020, 3:23 PM IST
Delhi Capitals' senior spinner Amit Mishra is unlikely to feature in their game against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League 2020.
Mishra bowled well against Kolkata Knight Riders but injured his bowling finger trying to take the catch of KKR batter Nitish Rana off his own bowling. Although, he took the wicket in the next over but couldn't continue to bowl his full quota of four overs.
IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE
Now speaking to ANI, DC official has said that Mishra has gone through a scan.
"He hurt his bowling finger and scans have been done to gauge the extent of the injury. The reports are to come in, but he is doubtful for today's game against RCB. Obviously a blow as he has been in good rhythm, but considering how he has been bowling, the team would definitely want to not risk him," the official said.
Meanwhile Delhi skipper has said that it was unfortunate that Amit Mishra was injured in the middle, but lauded the other bowlers for stepping up.
ALSO READ: Shreyas Iyer Stars as Delhi Capitals Beat Kolkata Knight Riders and Move Atop Standings
"Unfortunate to lose Amit Mishra in the middle when he was spinning the ball really well," he said. "It is really difficult to defend here. It has been such an amazing tournament, especially in Sharjah. It is always a thrill to play at this ground, the last time I played here was in the Under-19s. Winning the match was the icing on the cake," added Iyer.
Recent Matches
-
PUN vs CHE, IPL, 2020, Match 1804 Oct, 2020 DubaiChennai beat Punjab by 10 wickets
-
MUM vs HYD, IPL, 2020, Match 1704 Oct, 2020 SharjahMumbai beat Hyderabad by 34 runs
-
DEL vs KOL, IPL, 2020, Match 1603 Oct, 2020 SharjahDelhi beat Kolkata by 18 runs
-
RAJ vs BLR, IPL, 2020, Match 1503 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiBangalore beat Rajasthan by 8 wickets
-
HYD vs CHE, IPL, 2020, Match 1402 Oct, 2020 DubaiHyderabad beat Chennai by 7 runs
All Recent Matches