IPL 2020: Amit Mishra Unlikely to Feature Against Royal Challengers Bangalore

Delhi Capitals' senior spinner Amit Mishra is unlikely to feature in their game against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League 2020.

Mishra bowled well against Kolkata Knight Riders but injured his bowling finger trying to take the catch of KKR batter Nitish Rana off his own bowling. Although, he took the wicket in the next over but couldn't continue to bowl his full quota of four overs.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Now speaking to ANI, DC official has said that Mishra has gone through a scan.

"He hurt his bowling finger and scans have been done to gauge the extent of the injury. The reports are to come in, but he is doubtful for today's game against RCB. Obviously a blow as he has been in good rhythm, but considering how he has been bowling, the team would definitely want to not risk him," the official said.

Meanwhile Delhi skipper has said that it was unfortunate that Amit Mishra was injured in the middle, but lauded the other bowlers for stepping up.

ALSO READ: Shreyas Iyer Stars as Delhi Capitals Beat Kolkata Knight Riders and Move Atop Standings

"Unfortunate to lose Amit Mishra in the middle when he was spinning the ball really well," he said. "It is really difficult to defend here. It has been such an amazing tournament, especially in Sharjah. It is always a thrill to play at this ground, the last time I played here was in the Under-19s. Winning the match was the icing on the cake," added Iyer.