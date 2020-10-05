IPL 2020: Amit Mishra Unlikely to Play Against RCB, Injury Concern for Prithvi Shaw Too

Delhi Capitals might not have the services of Amit Mishra for Monday's game against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi.

Delhi Capitals might not have the services of Amit Mishra for Monday's game against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi. Mishra injured his finger while fielding in the game against Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday and walked off the field after bowling only two overs. Mishra was in the middle of a good spell in the tiny ground in Sharjah when the injury forced him off.

"He hurt his bowling finger and scans have been done to gauge the extent of the injury. The reports are to come in, but he is doubtful for today's game against RCB. Obviously a blow as he has been in good rhythm, but considering how he has been bowling, the team would definitely want to not risk him," ANI quoted a Delhi official as saying.

Mishra had dismissed Shubman Gill during his spell of 2-0-14-1. Shreyas Iyer said it was unfortunate to lose Mishra in the game, although they ended up winning.

"Unfortunate to lose Mishra in the middle when he was spinning the ball really well. We were confident we had two good overs left, but anything could happen, it is a funny game in T20s and especially here in Sharjah," he had said in the post match presentation.

If Mishra doesn't play, DC could go back to Axar Patel, who was dropped from the previous game.

Meanwhile, Delhi will also be fretting over the availability of Prithvi Shaw, the opener. Shaw made 66 off 41 but received a throw on his leg while batting. He did not take field in the second innings and was seen applying ice on his leg.

If Shaw doesn't recover in time, Delhi could go to Ajinkya Rahane. They had got him from Rajasthan Royals this season but the experienced batsman is yet to play. Delhi have won three of their four games so far.