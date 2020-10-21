IPL 2020: ​Andre Russell - A Mighty Fall From 2019 to 2020

Russell has managed to score a paltry 92 runs in 8 innings for KKR with the highest score of 24. Even Pat Cummins has scored more runs for his team than Russell! 11 off 11 deliveries in the chase against MI when he had plenty of overs to make a difference

He came in to bat at 79 for 4 in the 12th over with the required run rate almost touching 17! What followed was carnage and destruction. Chasing a mammoth 214, he kept Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the hunt right till the last over of the match. He was finally dismissed for 65 off 25 deliveries which included 9 towering sixes! KKR went down by 10 runs but not before a massive scare to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

That was Andre Russell at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata at a similar stage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the previous edition. He was unstoppable last year and put on display, the most destructive and devastating batting show ever witnessed in the history of the IPL!

Russell was the highest scorer for KKR and the fifth-highest overall in IPL 2019 with an aggregate of 510 runs in 13 innings at a phenomenal strike rate of 204.81 - to score those many runs at that high a strike rate consistently in the tournament was a once in a lifetime effort and achievement!

Fast forward by a year and a half.

IPL 2020 in the UAE.

Russell has managed to score a paltry 92 runs in 8 innings for KKR with the highest score of 24. Even Pat Cummins has scored more runs for his team than Russell! 11 off 11 deliveries in the chase against MI when he had plenty of overs to make a difference, 24 off 14 balls against the Royals before throwing his wicket away just when KKR needed to press the accelerator, 13 off 8 and dismissed before the 10th over in a 200-plus chase against DC, 2 off 4 against CSK again not able to provide any flourish at the death, 5 off 3 against Kings XI, 16 off 10 against RCB and dismissed with over 6 overs left in the chase, 12 off 9 against MI and again a sorry walk back to the pavilion with almost 10 overs to spare and finally 9 off 11 against SRH coming out to bat at 87 for 2 in the 12th over - it was the poorest strike rate of the KKR innings - it has been a disaster for Russell - the batsman - in IPL 2020.

He has got several opportunities to make a difference but has failed in all the matches. His confidence is low and he has not been able to get a start in almost all the innings he has batted in the tournament. He looks tentative at the crease - a man trying to get some sort of connection on the ball - a far cry from the annihilation he caused in 2019!

Russell has managed to last for just 70 deliveries in IPL 2020 - on an average, that is 9 balls per innings! Again, just for perspective and to emphasize on the sorry state of affairs, Cummins has faced 78 deliveries in the tournament. Even in the limited number of deliveries he has faced, Russell has not able to make any sort of impact. He has a strike rate of 131.42 in the competition - Cummins, Karthik, Rahul Tripathi, Rana and Morgan - all have a higher strike rate than Russell for KKR.

Russell's scoring rate in this tournament is his worst performance since 2015. He had scored 326 runs at a strike rate of 192.89 in that edition, 188 runs at a rate of 164.91 in 2016, 316 runs at 184.79 in 2018 and 510 runs at 204.81 in 2019.

If he cannot turn it around soon, IPL 2020 might well be his worst nightmare!