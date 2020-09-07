IPL 2020: Anil Kumble Has Told me to Bowl According to the Match Situation, Says Ravi Bishnoi
Dubai: After guiding India to the finals of the U-19 World Cup, leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi is now all geared up to play for Kings XI Punjab in his debut IPL season during the tournament slated to start from September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). With just days left before the start of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, Bishnoi has insisted he is trying to learn whatever he can from his idol Anil Kumble, who is the head coach at Kings XI Punjab.
