Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Live

THE WISDEN TROPHY, 2020 3rd Test, Old Trafford, Manchester, 24 - 28 Jul, 2020

1ST INN

England *

0/0 (0.0)

England
v/s
West Indies
West Indies

Toss won by West Indies (decided to field)
Concluded

ECS CYPRUS T10, 2020 Match 22, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 24 July, 2020

2ND INN

Cyprus Moufflons CC

165/3 (10.0)

Cyprus Moufflons CC
v/s
Amdocs CC
Amdocs CC*

47/7 (10.0)

Cyprus Moufflons CC beat Amdocs CC by 118 runs

fixtures

All matches

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

live
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

01 Aug, 202017:30 IST

3rd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

04 Aug, 202017:30 IST

IPL 2020 Announcement Has Virat Kohli and Royal Challengers Bangalore Fans Upbeat

RCB emerged victorious in only three games at their home ground in the last season.

Trending Desk |July 24, 2020, 3:21 PM IST
IPL 2020 Announcement Has Virat Kohli and Royal Challengers Bangalore Fans Upbeat

Cricket lovers in India must surely be waiting for the upcoming edition Indian Premier League (IPL). Players of various franchises have already started training for it.

Showing the excitement for the upcoming tournament, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) tweeted that they can’t wait to perform in the IPL 2020.

The IPL franchise on Twitter wrote, “Coming soon, this IPL 2020... The Excitement. The Passion. The Intensity. The Drama. The Challenger Spirit. Royal Challengers Bangalore can’t wait to #PlayBold. Are you with us?”

Responding to the post, many users said that they can’t wait for the IPL to start. Some Twitterati also posted videos and photos of RCB to show their support.

On the other hand, few netizens shared pictures of Virat Kohli, calling him a lion.

Recently, former Indian batsman Aakash Chopra on his YouTube channel said that Royal Challengers Bangalore could benefit with the IPL taking place in the UAE.

He said that the RCB do not have a strong bowling attack, but they can perform well in the UAE due to bigger grounds. Asserting that spinners would play a crucial role this time, he said that Yuzvendra Chahal and Pawan Negi would have a big responsibility on their shoulders.

"Whatever has happened in the past 12 years, you need to forget it, as this year if the IPL happens in the UAE then there is no distinctive advantage for any team,” he said.

RCB emerged victorious in only three games at their home ground in the last season.

bccicoronavirus pandemiciplipl 2020RCBRoyal Challengers Bangalorevirat kohli

Upcoming Matches

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Tue, 04 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3628 104
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more