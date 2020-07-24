IPL 2020 Announcement Has Virat Kohli and Royal Challengers Bangalore Fans Upbeat

Cricket lovers in India must surely be waiting for the upcoming edition Indian Premier League (IPL). Players of various franchises have already started training for it.
Showing the excitement for the upcoming tournament, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) tweeted that they can’t wait to perform in the IPL 2020.
The IPL franchise on Twitter wrote, “Coming soon, this IPL 2020... The Excitement. The Passion. The Intensity. The Drama. The Challenger Spirit. Royal Challengers Bangalore can’t wait to #PlayBold. Are you with us?”
Coming soon, this IPL 2020... The Excitement. The Passion. The Intensity. The Drama. The Challenger Spirit. Royal Challengers Bangalore can’t wait to #PlayBold. Are you with us? #WeAreChallengers #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/O7pRTpvAml— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) July 24, 2020
Responding to the post, many users said that they can’t wait for the IPL to start. Some Twitterati also posted videos and photos of RCB to show their support.
Can't wait for it Reds are back ❤️#BleedRED #டீம்RCB #PlayBold#ViratDebutTrendonAugust17th pic.twitter.com/WU0ZsfJRCc— KARTHICK (@KarthickS_31) July 24, 2020
We will Miss Being in the Chinnaswamy This Time pic.twitter.com/HnmlGJvC2C— TARUN REDDY VIRAT (@tarun_reddy409) July 24, 2020
Waiting #Master #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/pHq5mnU4ig— மெர்சல் மாடசாமி ஆர்.சி.பி (@VijayMadasamy1) July 24, 2020
On the other hand, few netizens shared pictures of Virat Kohli, calling him a lion.
Lion is ready to roar and this time more ferociously#IPL2020 #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/b3nhZFlF1d— Chaithu Reddy || PK_VK (@pspkvk18) July 24, 2020
Recently, former Indian batsman Aakash Chopra on his YouTube channel said that Royal Challengers Bangalore could benefit with the IPL taking place in the UAE.
He said that the RCB do not have a strong bowling attack, but they can perform well in the UAE due to bigger grounds. Asserting that spinners would play a crucial role this time, he said that Yuzvendra Chahal and Pawan Negi would have a big responsibility on their shoulders.
"Whatever has happened in the past 12 years, you need to forget it, as this year if the IPL happens in the UAE then there is no distinctive advantage for any team,” he said.
RCB emerged victorious in only three games at their home ground in the last season.
