WATCH: Anushka Sharma Gives Befitting Reply to Sunil Gavaskar Over 'Distasteful' Remark
The legendary Sunil Gavaskar on Friday found himself in the midst of a controversy for making an unsavoury comment against Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma after the Indian captain’s forgettable outing in the IPL. After dropping two catches, Kohli, undoubtedly one of the best when it comes to chases, failed with the bat, managing just a run off five balls against Kings XI Punjab here on Thursday night.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: September 25, 2020, 2:15 PM IST
ALSO READ: Sunil Gavaskar Stirs Controversy with Crude Comment on Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma
In the commentary box, Gavaskar came up with a comment involving Kohli’s actor wife Anushka. The remark was in bad taste and did not go down well with the RCB skipper’s fans, with some of them urging the BCCI to remove Gavaskar from the commentary panel.
@AnushkaSharma ma'am you took this statement in wrong way.#SunilGavaskar sir said this in another context.
This is the just a matter of misunderstanding #AnushkaSharma #SunilGavaskar pic.twitter.com/O79TstD0Nz
— Nishant jha (@Nishant___jha) September 25, 2020
He said, "Gavaskar said: "Inhone lockdown me toh bas Anushka ki gendon ki practice ki hai, (he has only faced Anushka's bowling in lockdown)" referring to the viral video of the couple that had surfaced during the country's coronavirus lockdown. His choice of words was slammed nonetheless."
ALSO READ: Netizens Call Out Sunil Gavaskar for His Alleged Controversial Comment on Virat & Anushka
Now, Anushka has come up with a reply for the former cricketer.
“That, Mr Gavaskar, your message is distasteful is a fact but I would love for you to explain why you thought of making such a sweeping statement on a wife accusing her for her husband’s game?
“I am sure over the years you have respected the private lives of every cricketer while commentating on the game. Don’t you think you should have equal amount of respect for me and us? I am sure you can have many other words and sentences in your mind to use to comment on my husband’s performance from last night or are your words only relevant if you use my name in the process?
“It’s 2020 and things still don’t change for me. When will I stop getting dragged into cricket and stop being used to pass sweeping statements? Respected Mr Gavaskar, you are a legend whose names stands tall in this gentleman’s game. Just wanted to tell you what I felt when I heard you say this,” Anushka Sharma wrote in her Instagram story.
