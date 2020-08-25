Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Live

ECS CYPRUS, 2020 Match 11, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 27 August, 2020

1ST INN

Riyaan CC *

0/0 (0.0)

Riyaan CC
v/s
Nicosia Tigers CC
Nicosia Tigers CC

Toss won by Nicosia Tigers CC (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202020:30 IST

1st T20I: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Manchester

28 Aug, 202022:30 IST

Match 2: CZE VS LUX

upcoming
CZE CZE
LUX LUX

Manchester

29 Aug, 202014:00 IST

Match 3: LUX VS BEL

upcoming
LUX LUX
BEL BEL

Manchester

29 Aug, 202017:30 IST

IPL 2020: Anyone Part of Virtual Meets During Lockdown Will Relate to RCB’s Latest Post

The official Twitter page of RCB has shared a post featuring a snippet from during the call. The hilarious clip shows the group members trying to catch the speaker’s voice properly.

Trending Desk |August 25, 2020, 4:21 PM IST
RCB skipper Virat Kohli in one of the virtual meeting.

Just a day back, cricketer Virat Kohli, who is also the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), addressed the team over a video conference call.

Also Read: One Mistake From Any of Us Can Spoil the Whole Tournament - Virat Kohli to RCB Team

The official Twitter page of RCB has shared a post featuring a snippet from during the call. The hilarious clip shows the group members trying to catch the speaker’s voice properly. We hear someone asking, “can you hear me?” We also see Yuzvendra Chahal saying, “Hello, Hello,” trying to check if his voice is being heard. Kohli responds, “Yes sir, we can hear you.”

The post was shared with a caption that reads, “Everybody who has been a part of virtual meetings during the lockdown has faced this! #PlayBold #IPL2020”

In the first virtual meeting of RCB held yesterday, Kohli welcomed his team and urged all the players to follow the safety protocols throughout the Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament in order to secure the bio-bubble. The 31-year-old spoke about building team culture and also gave stern warning in respect to breach of adhering to necessary protocols.

Also Read: Royal Challengers Bangalore Captain Virat Kohli Looks Dashing in Minion T-shirt

All the franchise squads have arrived in the UAE and are individually quarantined in their respective bio-secure rooms until the next week where any human contact needs to be avoided. At the end of the first week, they will be tested for Covid-19 and only after the reports are negative, they will be able to start training.

The IPL kicks off from September 19 and the finale will be played on November 10. The matches will be played across Sharjah, Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

iplipl 2020Off The FieldRCB IPL 2020Royal Challengers BangaloreRoyal Challengers Bengaluruvirat kohli

Upcoming Matches

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

CZE vs LUX
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Manchester

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 2 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020

LUX vs CZE
Manchester

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 3 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020

BEL vs LUX
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more