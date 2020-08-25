IPL 2020: Anyone Part of Virtual Meets During Lockdown Will Relate to RCB’s Latest Post

Just a day back, cricketer Virat Kohli, who is also the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), addressed the team over a video conference call.
Also Read: One Mistake From Any of Us Can Spoil the Whole Tournament - Virat Kohli to RCB Team
The official Twitter page of RCB has shared a post featuring a snippet from during the call. The hilarious clip shows the group members trying to catch the speaker’s voice properly. We hear someone asking, “can you hear me?” We also see Yuzvendra Chahal saying, “Hello, Hello,” trying to check if his voice is being heard. Kohli responds, “Yes sir, we can hear you.”
The post was shared with a caption that reads, “Everybody who has been a part of virtual meetings during the lockdown has faced this! #PlayBold #IPL2020”
Everybody who has been a part of virtual meetings during the lockdown has faced this! 😉#PlayBold #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/qMB9jpbV4E— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) August 25, 2020
Everybody who has been a part of virtual meetings during the lockdown has faced this! 😉#PlayBold #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/qMB9jpbV4E
— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) August 25, 2020
In the first virtual meeting of RCB held yesterday, Kohli welcomed his team and urged all the players to follow the safety protocols throughout the Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament in order to secure the bio-bubble. The 31-year-old spoke about building team culture and also gave stern warning in respect to breach of adhering to necessary protocols.
Also Read: Royal Challengers Bangalore Captain Virat Kohli Looks Dashing in Minion T-shirt
All the franchise squads have arrived in the UAE and are individually quarantined in their respective bio-secure rooms until the next week where any human contact needs to be avoided. At the end of the first week, they will be tested for Covid-19 and only after the reports are negative, they will be able to start training.
The IPL kicks off from September 19 and the finale will be played on November 10. The matches will be played across Sharjah, Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
IPL 2020: Anyone Part of Virtual Meets During Lockdown Will Relate to RCB’s Latest Post
The official Twitter page of RCB has shared a post featuring a snippet from during the call. The hilarious clip shows the group members trying to catch the speaker’s voice properly.
Upcoming Matches
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
CZE vs LUXRose Bowl, Southampton
Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGManchester
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 2 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020
LUX vs CZEManchester
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 3 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020
BEL vs LUXManchester All Fixtures
Team Rankings