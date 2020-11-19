IPL 2020: Ashish Nehra Picks Suryakumar Yadav Over Virat Kohli in His Best IPL Playing XI

Following the conclusion of the 13th edition of the IPL, several experts have shared their views on the players’ performances and picked their favourites to put together the best team possible. The latest to join the fray is former Indian pacer Ashish Nehra. The biggest surprise in his best IPL playing XI was that he picked Mumbai Indians’ Suryakumar Yadav over Virat Kohli.

Nehra said his pick for openers would be the top scorer of the IPL 2020 with 670 runs, KL Rahul and Sunrisers Hyderabad’s captain David Warner.

“At Number 3, I am not choosing Virat Kohli. It’s not that he has not scored runs but the impact runs were scored by Suryakumar Yadav, so I will keep him at Number 3,” said Nehra in a conversation with Star Sports.

Nehra made it clear that his choices are solely based on the players’ performances in the recently concluded tournament. At number 4, he picked RCB’s AB de Villiers as “there is no T20 team completed without (him).”

The next two batsmen in Nehra’ list were Mumbai Indians’ Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya at Number 5 and 6 positions. Kishan was the highest run-getter for his side, while Pandya played several crucial knocks in the death overs. Kishan was also Nehra’s choice for wicket-keeper, although he maintained that de Villiers could also do the job.

He then picked all-rounder Jofra Archer, who was the Player of the Tournament and Afghanistan youngster Rashid Khan as they “both can bat as well.”

“And then (Yuzvendra) Chahal and Jasprit Bumrah,” said Nehra. For the final slot, he presented two options, Mohammed Shami and Ravichandran Ashwin. He clarified that if three pacers were required in a match, he would go with Shami or else play Ashwin.

Nehra admitted that it was tough to leave out MS Dhoni but he made the decision since his performance was not up to the mark this season.

Ashish Nehra’s best IPL playing XI: KL Rahul, David Warner, Suryakumar Yadav, AB de Villiers, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Jofra Archer, Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin / Mohammed Shami