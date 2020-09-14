IPL 2020: At 51, Jonty Rhodes Proves Age is just a Number

To be honest, the first one was pretty easy, especially for him. But in the second instance, Rhodes displayed his exceptional agility when he flew in the air to grab the ball and landed “safely”.

Age is just a number and former South African all-rounder Jonty Rhodes, 51, just proved that. In a video posted by Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the team’s fielding coach Rhodes can be seen taking a couple of stunning catches.

To be honest, the first one was pretty easy, especially for him. But in the second instance, Rhodes displayed his exceptional agility when he flew in the air to grab the ball and landed “safely”. Safe for him at least! A normal person would break their back after a fall like that.

Watch the stunning one-handed catch here:

The video by KXIP was captioned: “Did you ‘catch’ that?” It has garnered more than 70,000 views so far. Netizens are spellbound at the man’s fitness at this age.

In the first catch, Rhodes dives to his right, grabbing the ball with both hands easily and rolls on the ground. He then prepares for the next one. The former Proteas player dives to his right again, only this time the ball is quite far away from where he was standing and yet he managed to catch the ball with one hand.

Good news for KXIP, in case they are short of players on account of injuries or otherwise, they can count on their coach. The team is also supported by head coach Anil Kumble, batting coach Wasim Jaffer and bowling coach Charl Langeveldt.

KXIP, under the captaincy of KL Rahul, will play its first match against Delhi Capitals on September 20. In the last 12 editions of IPL, they have not been as successful as they would like to be. They have been the runners-up only once in 2014, when they had also topped the league table. Other than that they have made it to the playoffs only once. They will certainly be looking to turn the tide this time around.