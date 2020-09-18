IPL 2020: 'Athleticism and Fielding Could be Biggest Challenge facing MS Dhoni's CSK', Says Bangar

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar has said MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings will not have issues with bat or ball in the IPL 2020, but stressed their fielding could be an issue.

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar has said MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings will not have issues with bat or ball in the IPL 2020, but stressed their fielding could be an issue. CSK are known to have an 'ageing' squad with plenty of players above 30. Bangar said the experience will help but their athleticism will be an issue on the field.

"MSD as a captain, I know has a lot of experience, he has other experienced players as well, but how will he adjust these experienced players on field is what I am eager to watch. I do not think there will be any challenges he will face during batting or bowling with respect to these experienced players,” Bangar said on the Cricket Connected Show on Star Sports.

"The most challenging aspect will be considering the T20 format is based on athleticism and fielding plays a vital role in this format, how will he manage his senior players placing them on the field. I think this will be the most challenging part as a captain for him."

CSK selected this squad ahead of IPL 2018, after which they were called 'Dad's army'. However, they proved critics wrong by winning IPL 2018. They even made it to the final of IPL 2019, where they lost to Mumbai Indians by one run.

This year, CSK are without Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh who have pulled out for personal reasons. CSK will take on defending champions MI in the tournament opener on Saturday. Sunil Gavaskar said he was excited for the start as Dhoni will be playing after more than a year.

"The Indian Premier League has been the perfect platform to unearth talent and I hope this year too, we get to see that. The teams are stacked up really well and all eyes will be on the opening game between MI and CSK. We will be watching MS Dhoni play after a year, and am sure everyone is waiting to see him back in action. Let the games begin," Gavaskar said on Star Sports.