IPL 2020: Atmosphere Pretty Relaxed, Doesn't Feel Like We're Out Of IPL - Ruturaj Gaikwad

Even though Chennai Super Kings are out of contention of making it to the playoffs in IPL 2020, CSK batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad has stated that the atmosphere in the dressing room is "pretty relaxed" and that it doesn't feel the three-time champions are out of the tournament.

On Thursday, CSK, who for the first time have failed to enter the Indian Premier League playoffs, registered their fifth win in the ongoing competition, defeating Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets in a thrilling match.

Gaikwad played a significant knock of 72 as CSK chased down the 173-run target on the last ball of the match. In their previous match also, 23-year-old Gaikwad had scored an unbeaten 65 to lead his team to victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore.

"Obviously, I am looking to continue my form and win for the team, nothing else matters. Hopefully, we finish the tournament with a win and continue the momentum next year," Gaikwad told teammate Shane Watson in a video posted by iplt20.com.

"The atmosphere is pretty relaxed. It does not feel we are out of the tournament. The atmosphere during the first game and during this game was the same. It helps a lot," he added.

Watson also heaped praise on the Maharashtra batsman and said: "It has been a privilege to see Ruturaj bat so incredibly well and so composed."

"For a young guy and at a big stage like IPL, to be able to bat like he has, is very impressive," he added.

After the win, skipper MS Dhoni had also praised Gaikwad and said: "He's one of the most talented players around. What makes it difficult is he's not somebody who speaks a lot. So sometimes it becomes difficult for the management to gauge a player. Once he started going in the innings, you could see that he was hitting the ball the way he wants."

CSK will play their final match of the tournament against Kings XI Punjab on Sunday.