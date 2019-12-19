IPL 2020 Auction | Cummins Bought For Rs 15.50 Cr by KKR, Becomes Most Expensive Foreign Buy
Australian pacer Pat Cummins on Thursday shattered the record for the most expensive foreign buy ever in the IPL players' auction here as Kolkata Knight Riders shelled out a whopping Rs 15.50 crore for him
