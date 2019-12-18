Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

WI IN IND, 3 ODIS, 2019 2nd ODI, Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, 18 December, 2019

2ND INN

India

387/5 (50.0)

India
v/s
West Indies
West Indies*

9/0 (2.1)

West Indies need 380 runs in 288 balls at 7.91 rpo
Live

BPL, 2019-20 Match 12, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 18 December, 2019

1ST INN

Chattogram Challengers *

0/0 (0.0)

Chattogram Challengers
v/s
Dhaka Platoon
Dhaka Platoon

Toss won by Dhaka Platoon (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

2nd ODI: IND VS WI

live
IND IND
WI WI

Visakhapatnam YSR

18 Dec, 201913:30 IST

2nd Test: PAK VS SL

upcoming
PAK PAK
SL SL

Karachi

19 Dec, 201910:30 IST

3rd ODI: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Cuttack

22 Dec, 201913:30 IST

2nd Test: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Melbourne

26 Dec, 201905:00 IST

IPL 2020 Auction: Five Indian Players Who Are Likely for Big Pay Day

Every year the IPL represents a chance for the up and coming players from world over to make a mark, more so for the Indian players. And it’s not just them, there are often veteran players who use the widely watched IPL as a means to comeback.

Cricketnext Staff |December 18, 2019, 4:30 PM IST
IPL 2020 Auction: Five Indian Players Who Are Likely for Big Pay Day

Every year the IPL represents a chance for the up and coming players from world over to make a mark, more so for the Indian players. And it’s not just them, there are often veteran players who use the widely watched IPL as a means to comeback.

Along expected lines most of the Indian stars have been retained by their various teams and on December 19 there will be plenty more who will hope to end up with their preferred teams at the IPL Auction.

Here’s a look at five Indian cricketers who could be in line for a big pay day.

Priyam Garg - Base Price - 20 Lakh

[caption id="attachment_2409897" align="alignnone" width="875"](Image: Twitter/@rpsingh)

India’s U19 captain Priyam Garg has come through the ranks quite fast, and like Yashashvi, made a mark earlier in the year during the Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he smashed 814 runs in 10 games. His first-class records are also quite impressive wherein he has two centuries from 12 games. Garg will be among the future talents IPL franchises hope come good during the season and is likely to attract a bidding war.

Yashashvi Jaiswal - Base Price — 20 Lakhs

Yashasvi Jaiswal

There is likely to be a bidding war for this 17-year-old from Mumbai. Yashashvi announced his arrival a couple of months ago when he smashed a double-ton in a Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019 game against Jharkhand, making him the youngest player to score a List-A double century. Overall, he scored a mammoth 564 runs from just 6 games in the competition which included 3 tons. The southpaw, who will surely be on everyone’s radar, can also bowl leg spin, making him a deadly combination to have in one’s team. He will be among the most wanted Indian players in the auction pool of December 19.

Robin Uthappa – Base Price 1.5 Crore

[caption id="attachment_2129313" align="alignnone" width="875"](IPLT20)

The former KKR man brings to the table plenty of experience with 177 IPL games and 4400 runs to his name. In the last season, he had an uncharacteristically bad time as he scored only 282 runs, the first time he finished the season with less than 300 runs since 2011. Uthappa was a crucial cog in the KKR wheel during some of their best seasons and with them having letting him there are chances for quite a war between franchises.

Jaydev Unadkat – Base 1 Crore

Image: Twitter Image: Twitter

The former Rajasthan Royals fast bowler was the most expensive Indian bowler (INR 11.5 Crore RR for 2018 season) two years ago, but since his fortunes have been in a downward spiral. The season before that however he took 24 wickets from 12 games and will be hoping to bring back the old form. Unadkat however has been among the wickets recently and picked up 12 wickets from just 7 games in the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and 9 wickets in the Ranji Trophy 2019-20 campaign opener, it will not be a surprise if he bags yet another hefty IPL contract.

Piyush Chawla - Base Price — 1 Crore

[caption id="attachment_2100023" align="alignnone" width="875"](Image: AFP) (Image: AFP)

Once considered to be among the most promising leg break bowlers in Indian cricket, Chawla who is unfortunately now on the wrong side of 30, used to be one of the most important figures in KKR after Gautam Gambhir brought him in. Like Uthappa he brings experience to the table and the CSK side have shown how important that is. A veteran of 157 games, Chawla is the joint-third along with Harbhajan Singh among the highest wicket-takers with a tally of 150 scalps. Apart from his craft with the ball, he id also a handy lower order batsman — a fact well established by the heroic hand played by him in the IPL 2014 final when he helped KKR beat KXIP. His experience and overall abilities with bat and ball make him a candidate for a hefty contract in the Kolkata auctions.

2020 IPLauctionIndian Premier League Auctionipl 2020IPL auction

Related stories

BCB Permit Mustafizur Rahman to Enter IPL Auction
Cricketnext Staff | December 6, 2019, 12:44 PM IST

BCB Permit Mustafizur Rahman to Enter IPL Auction

Vijay Dahiya Appointed Delhi Capitals Talent Scout Chief, Replaces Pravin Amre
Cricketnext Staff | December 5, 2019, 8:53 AM IST

Vijay Dahiya Appointed Delhi Capitals Talent Scout Chief, Replaces Pravin Amre

Mitchell Starc Opts Out of IPL 2020; Maxwell, Lynn in Auction Pool
Cricketnext Staff | December 3, 2019, 9:05 AM IST

Mitchell Starc Opts Out of IPL 2020; Maxwell, Lynn in Auction Pool

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 19 Dec, 2019

SL v PAK
Karachi

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Sun, 22 Dec, 2019

WI v IND
Cuttack

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019

NZ v AUS
Melbourne All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more