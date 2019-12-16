Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

IPL 2020 Auction: Five Overseas Players in Line for Big Pay Day

A team can field a maximum of four overseas players in their starting XI and therefore picking from that particular talent pool requires good budgetary planning on behalf of the franchises.

Cricketnext Staff |December 16, 2019, 4:40 PM IST
Jason Roy celebrates after completing his half-century. (Twitter/Cricket World Cup)

The IPL 2020 auction will see a total of 332 players up for grabs, with many franchises likely to be in the market for good foreign talent to add to their squads.

That being said, there are players who can single-handedly change the course of a match and will therefore fetch massive bids.

Here we take a look at five players who are likely to go for big bucks in the IPL 2020 auction.

Jason Roy

Jason Roy

The England opener has had previous stints in the tournament with the Delhi Daredevils and the now-defunct Gujarat Lions but has not made as much as an impact as he would have liked.

However, he was a key part of England’s World Cup-winning side earlier this year and has come into his own as one of the most hard-hitting openers in modern cricket.

When on song, the 29-year old can clear the ropes with minimal effort and he is likely to be one player who many franchises will be interested in recruiting.

Sam Curran

Sam Curran

His elder brother Tom has made a name for himself across a variety of T20 leagues and Sam showed glimpses of being an effective operator in the shortest format of the game in the last IPL.

Curran scored 95 runs from 9 matches at a strike rate of 172.72 in the 2019 edition of the tournament and took 10 wickets at a strike rate of 19.80.

While these aren’t jaw-dropping numbers, the 21-year old will only improve with time. He is able to do a decent job with both bat and ball and will have teams vying for his services again.

Sheldon Cottrell

Cottrell

Cottrell has become a reliable cog of the West Indies white-ball sides in recent times and is effective with both the new and old ball.

The left-arm seamer doesn’t possess express pace but he can generate a bit of movement and has a good yorker on him, making him an ideal operator in the T20 format.

The 30-year old has never played in the IPL before but has a decent record in the Caribbean Premier League and he will add quality to whichever side gets him.

Chris Lynn

(Image: Cricket Australia)

The hard-hitting Australian opener has never quite managed to light up the IPL but his exploits in the Big Bash League are proof enough of his destructive qualities.

He has spent the last few years with the Kolkata Knight Riders but has never managed to nail down a starting place, due to either form or fitness issues.

Nevertheless, franchises will be keen to take a punt on a man who recently declared his intent on focusing solely on T20 cricket going forward.

Khary Pierre

Khary Pierre

Having an overseas left-arm seamer might not be an immediate area of concern for many franchises but Pierre’s white-ball credentials are impressive enough to warrant a bidding war.

He was player of the match in the 2018 CPL final and has been a key cog of the Trinbago Knight Riders for the past couple of years.

He is able to bowl defensively when the situation calls for it and gets wickets on a consistent basis, meaning he can be a game-changer for a franchise.

