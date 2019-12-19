IPL 2020 Auction | From Selling Panipuri to Multi-crore IPL Deal: Yashasvi's Pursuit of Happiness
His is the quintessential rags to riches tale of Thursday's IPL auction but 17-year-old Yashasvi Jaiswal, who once sold panipuri to make a living in Mumbai, considers the Rs 2.40 crore deal with Rajasthan Royals a once-in-a-lifetime learning opportunity.
IPL 2020 Auction | From Selling Panipuri to Multi-crore IPL Deal: Yashasvi's Pursuit of Happiness
His is the quintessential rags to riches tale of Thursday's IPL auction but 17-year-old Yashasvi Jaiswal, who once sold panipuri to make a living in Mumbai, considers the Rs 2.40 crore deal with Rajasthan Royals a once-in-a-lifetime learning opportunity.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Sun, 22 Dec, 2019
WI v INDCuttack
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019
NZ v AUSMelbourne
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019
ENG v SACenturion All Fixtures
Team Rankings