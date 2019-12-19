Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

IPL 2020 Auction | Future Indian Stars Who Earned Big Payday

‘Where talent meets opportunity’ was the tag line of the Indian Premier League a few seasons back, and when it came to the young Indian talents who were part of the auction in Kolkata in Thursday, that certainly rang true. Here, we take a look at five Indian youngsters who were bought by franchises with a view to hone, as well as benefit from their massive talent in IPL 2020.

Cricketnext Staff |December 19, 2019, 9:24 PM IST
IPL 2020 Auction | Future Indian Stars Who Earned Big Payday

‘Where talent meets opportunity’ was the tag line of the Indian Premier League a few seasons back, and when it came to the young Indian talents who were part of the auction in Kolkata in Thursday, that certainly rang true. Here, we take a look at five Indian youngsters who were bought by franchises with a view to hone, as well as benefit from their massive talent in IPL 2020.

Yashasvi Jaiswal – Bought by Rajasthan Royals for INR 2.4 crore

17-year-old Yashasvi Jaiswal goes to Rajasthan Royals for 2.4 Crore. His base price was 20L. (Image: Network18 Creative) 17-year-old Yashasvi Jaiswal goes to Rajasthan Royals for 2.4 Crore. His base price was 20L.

To borrow a cliché, the ‘rags to riches’ story of Yashasvi Jaiswal is an inspirational one. He juggled working in a tea-stall with honing his cricket skills as a teenager, and has since gone on to become one of the most promising talents in the country. He recently became the youngest player to score a double-century in domestic cricket when he achieved the feat in the last edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy at the age of seventeen. An aggressive batsman, he hit 25 sixes in just six Vijay Hazare Trophy games. With Ajinkya Rahane released by the Royals, Jaiswal may just turn step up to the plate in his absence.

Virat Singh – Bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 1.9 crore

Virat Singh sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for 1.9 crore. (Image: Network18 Creative) Virat Singh sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for 1.9 crore.

Twenty-two year old Virat Singh also had a stellar Vijay Hazare Trophy season for Jharkhand, with the batsman scoring 335 runs in seven matches in the tournament at an average of 83 and a strike rate of 100. His form was not limited to the Vijay Hazare Trophy though, as he piled on 343 runs in ten Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy matches as well. Sunrisers Hyderabad certainly saw merit in his performances, and decided to fork out 1.9 crore rupees. Big money for a youngster, they will hope he can fulfil his talent while playing for the franchise.

Priyam Garg – Bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 1.9 crore

Priyam Garg sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for a whopping 1.9 crore. (Image: Network18 Creative) Priyam Garg sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for a whopping 1.9 crore.

Captain of the Indian U-19 Cricket team, Priyam Garg is blessed with natural timing and hand-eye coordination, as he once displayed at the tender age of fifteen in hitting experienced Indian international Bhuvaneshwar Kumar for cover-drives in a domestic match. Now 19, he will join Virat Singh for the same amount that the same franchise paid for him. He now has the U-19 World Cup to look forward to in 2020, and a good performance there could cause the decision makers at SRH to seriously consider him as one of their main batting talents in their ranks.

Ravi Bishnoi – Bought by Kings XI Punjab for INR 2 crore

ravi

Another nineteen year old, Ravi Bishnoi is a wily leg-spinner with a clever wrong-one, and can also bat if needed lower down the order. He is a part of the Indian U-19 team along with the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Priyam Garg, and KXIP have paid two crore rupees for him for good reason. With Anil Kumble to mentor him at the franchise, he will be learning from the best, and his trajectory will only grow when he finally hits the ground running come the start of the IPL.

Kartik Tyagi – Bought by Rajasthan Royals for INR 1 crore

kartik Tyagi

A nineteen year old fast bowler from Hapur district, Kartik Tyagi shot into limelight when he was selected for the Indian U-19 team for their tri-series against England and Bangladesh. After being bought by the Royals, Tyagi was termed as a “long-term investment” by owner Manoj Badale, and with other senior Indian bowlers like Jaydev Unadkat also a part of the team, he will certainly have a lot to learn while honing his skills in IPL 2020.

