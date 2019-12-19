Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

IPL 2020 Auction | How the Squads Stand Currently

The IPL 2020 auction will be held before the 13th edition of the tournament. Who will be the highest paid player? Stay with us to find this out, and a lot more.

Cricketnext Staff |December 19, 2019, 4:11 PM IST
IPL 2020 Auction | How the Squads Stand Currently

A total of 338 players are under the scanner in the IPL 2020 Auctions currently underway in Kolkata. IPL 2020 will be the thirteenth edition of the Indian Premier League, and there will be a plethora of young talent that the franchises will have the option of choosing from.

These include 190 Indian players, 145 overseas players and 3 players from Associate Nations.

Six new players were added to the original 332. These include - Vinay Kumar, Ashok Dinda, Mathew Wade , Jake Weatherald, Robin Bist and Sanjay Yadav.

Here are how the various franchise squads are shaping up:

Note: Auction additions in bold

CSK Squad: Ambati Rayudu , KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, Jagadeesan Narayan, Karn Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Monu Singh, MS Dhoni, M Vijay, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shane Watson, Shardul Thakur, Suresh Raina

DC Squad: Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Prithvi Shaw, R Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Sandeep Lamichhane, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Jason Roy, Chris Woakes

KXIP Squad: Arshdeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Darshan Nalkande, K Gowtham, Hardus Viljoen, Harpreet Brar, Jagadeesha Suchith, Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb ur Rahman, M Ashwin, Nicholas Pooran, Sarfaraz Khan, Glenn Maxwell

KKR Squad: Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik, Harry Gurney, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins

MI Squad: Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McCleneghan, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Rohit Sharma, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult, Chris Lynn

RR Squad: Ankit Rajpoot, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Mayank Markande, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Sanju Samson, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Steven Smith, Varun Aaron, Robin Uthappa

RCB Squad: AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Gurkeerat Singh, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Parthiv Patel, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Virat Kohli, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Aaron Finch

SRH Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha

chennai super kingsCSKDelhi CapitalsIndian Premier Leagueipl 2020Ishan PorelKings 11Kings XI punjabKKRkolkata knight ridersKXIPMumbai IndiansNoor AhmadPriyam GargR Sai KishoreRajasthan RoyalsRCBRoyal Challengers BangaloreShimron Hetmyersunrisers hyderabadYashasvi Jaiswal

