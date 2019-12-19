Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

SL IN PAK, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 2nd Test, National Stadium, Karachi, 19 - 23 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

Pakistan

191 (59.3)

Pakistan
v/s
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka*

64/3 (19.0)

Sri Lanka trail by 127 runs

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: PAK VS SL

live
PAK PAK
SL SL

Karachi

19 Dec, 201910:30 IST

3rd ODI: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Cuttack

22 Dec, 201913:30 IST

2nd Test: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Melbourne

26 Dec, 201905:00 IST

1st Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Centurion

26 Dec, 201913:30 IST

IPL 2020 Auction: Kings XI Punjab Bag Glenn Maxwell For Massive 10.75 Cr

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, who entered the IPL 2020 auctions for a base price of INR 2 Cr, was bagged by the Kings XI Punjab for a massive INR 10.75 Cr. After an intense bidding between Delhi Capitals and Punjab, finally the all-rounder was bagged by the latter for an astounding amount.

Cricketnext Staff |December 19, 2019, 4:37 PM IST
IPL 2020 Auction: Kings XI Punjab Bag Glenn Maxwell For Massive 10.75 Cr

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, who entered the IPL 2020 auction for a base price of INR 2 Cr, was bagged by the Kings XI Punjab for a massive INR 10.75 Cr. After an intense bidding between Delhi Capitals and Punjab, finally the all-rounder was bagged by the latter for an astounding amount.

Punjab, who have excellent depth in the squad, both in batting and bowling, with the likes of Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Shami and Mujeeb ur Rahman, didn’t have a world class all-rounder. But with this bid, they sealed that department too.

Maxwell, who didn’t feature in last year’s IPL, has a decent record in the league. In the 201& season, he scored 310 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 173. His best year so far has been with Punjab in 2014, when he single-handedly took them to the final.

1

In that season, Maxwell played 16 matches and scored 552 runs at a strike rate of 187.75.

Morgan goes to KKR for Rs 5.25 crore, MI buys Lynn for Rs 3 crore

England's World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan made big money in the early part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) auctions, going to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 5.25 crore here on Thursday.

Australia's big-hitting all-rounder Chris Lynn was bought for his base price of Rs 2 crore by defending champions Mumbai Indians.

The seasoned Robin Uthappa was bagged by inaugural edition winners Rajasthan Royals for Rs 3 crore, but the Indian Test specialist duo of Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihara went unsold.

A total of 338 players are going under the hammer at the auction.

(With PTI Inputs)

Chris LynnDCeoin morganGlenn Maxwellipl 2020ipl 2020 auctionsKXIP

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Sun, 22 Dec, 2019

WI v IND
Cuttack

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019

NZ v AUS
Melbourne

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019

ENG v SA
Centurion All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more