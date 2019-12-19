IPL 2020 Auction: Kings XI Punjab Bag Glenn Maxwell For Massive 10.75 Cr
Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, who entered the IPL 2020 auctions for a base price of INR 2 Cr, was bagged by the Kings XI Punjab for a massive INR 10.75 Cr. After an intense bidding between Delhi Capitals and Punjab, finally the all-rounder was bagged by the latter for an astounding amount.
