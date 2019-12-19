Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

SL IN PAK, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 2nd Test, National Stadium, Karachi, 19 - 23 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

Pakistan

191 (59.3)

Pakistan
v/s
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka*

64/3 (19.0)

Sri Lanka trail by 127 runs

IPL 2020 Auction: Maxwell, Cummins, Yashashvi & Priyam Among Top Buys in Kolkata

The IPL Auction every time produces some interesting bidding wars for the best of players available for the tournament. The auction in Kolkata on December 19 (Thursday) also threw up some interesting contests between the various think tanks.

Cricketnext Staff |December 19, 2019, 11:09 PM IST
IPL 2020 Auction: Maxwell, Cummins, Yashashvi & Priyam Among Top Buys in Kolkata

The IPL Auction every time produces some interesting bidding wars for the best of players available for the tournament. The auction in Kolkata on December 19 (Thursday) also threw up some interesting contests between the various think tanks.

We take a look at the top 10 buys at the latest edition of the auction.

Chris Lynn – INR 2 Cr (Mumbai Indians)

Chris Lynn (AUS)

One of the most devastating cricketers in the shortest format, Australian Chris Lynn can turn a game on its head in a matter of minutes as he has shown innumerable times in the BBL. However, though he didn’t do particularly well during his few years at the Kolkata Knight Riders, his destructive qualities are well documented through his stints in the Big Bash League.

The potential is immense and defending champions Mumbai, with an impressive bench of mentors, will look to make him a force to reckon with. Lynn will also be looking to really make this chance count as he has declared he will focus solely on T20s, at a time when the World Cup is around the corner.

Glenn Maxwell – INR 10.75 Cr (KXIP)

Glenn Maxwell

The Australian batsman has plenty of experience playing in the IPL and is back with the Kings XI Punjab, a franchise he was part of in 2017. Maxwell’s abilities are very well documented in the various T20 leagues around the world and with the Australian team.

Having recently come back to the game after taking a break to sort out mental health matters Maxwell is fresh and considering he has declared that he’s regained his love for the game. That can only spell danger for opposition bowlers, something that the KXIP dugout will enjoy.

Pat Cummins – INR 15.50 Cr (KKR)

Pat Cummins

One of the best fast bowlers in the world currently, Pat Cummins has been a mainstay for the Australian cricket team.

The Australian returns to KKR after the 2014 season, when he played only one game. After that he played for the Delhi Daredevils (now known as the Delhi Capitals) and in 2017 picked 15 wickets from 12 matches.

Cummins has recently been in the spotlight for his fantastic red ball performances but in 102 overall appearances in the shortest format of the game, he has 124 wickets.

The Australian will add some much needed experience to KKR’s pace bowling battery.

Josh Hazlewood – INR 2 Cr (CSK)

hazlewood

Another Australian fast bowler who has been in tremendous form in recent months, Josh Hazlewood at INR 2 Crore for the Chennai Super Kings is an absolute brilliant piece of business.

Hazlewood himself is a very shrewd bowler who is quick to read the situations and conditions and adjust accordingly.

That captain MS Dhoni is good at getting the best out of all his players is no secret, and him combining with someone as able and skillful as Hazlewood can only augur well for Chennai Super Kings.

Eoin Morgan – INR 5.25 Cr (KKR)

morgan

The England limited overs captain returns to the Kolkata Knight Riders after a short stint between 2011-2013, however he was never a regular starter at the time.

Since then his stock has risen at a rapid rate, especially with the England side putting a lot of focus on white-ball cricket.

Morgan, who currently boasts of a strike rate in the 130s in T20 cricket, can use the long handle to very good effect and will definitely add a lot of weight to the KKR batting lineup.

In his last eight limited overs games, Morgan has scored three half-centuries, including a 91 against New Zealand.

Apart from his ability to clear the ground at will and score at a fast pace, Morgan also brings to the table excellent captaincy skills.

Yashashvi Jaiswal – INR 2.4 Cr (Rajasthan Royals)

17-year-old Yashasvi Jaiswal goes to Rajasthan Royals for 2.4 Crore. His base price was 20L. (Image: Network18 Creative) 17-year-old Yashasvi Jaiswal goes to Rajasthan Royals for 2.4 Crore. His base price was 20L. (Image: Network18 Creative)

The Mumbai lad burst onto the scene earlier in the year with a brilliant double century against Jharkhand in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Since then he has also scored a mammoth 564 runs from just 6 games in the competition which included 3 tons.

Apart from being a solid run-getter at the top of the order, he can bowl leg-spin which makes him a very important asset, especially for a team like the Rajasthan Royals, who depend a lot on their young Indian players to come up trumps.

Priyam Garg – INR 1.9 Cr (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

(Image: Network18 Creative) (Image: Network18 Creative)

For now Priyam Garg will be keeping celebrations more or less low key as he prepares for the U19 World Cup. But to be snapped up by Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 1.9 Cr will undoubtedly give him lots of confidence.

Not that the young player needed an added boost because he is coming off the back of some very impressive performances in domestic cricket, where he has been playing for a while now. Garg is the kind of batsman who is blessed with immaculate timing and superb hand-eye coordination.

Continuing his good performances at the World Cup could see him slot in after the likes of David Warner and Kane Williamson.

Just like the case with Yashashvi, the challenge for Garg will be to transition well to the highest levels of the game.

Sheldon Cottrell – INR 8.50 Cr (Kings XI Punjab)

(Image: Network18 Creative) (Image: Network18 Creative)

The West Indies fast bowler is definitely one of the most important players in the KXIP scheme of things. Since the World Cup his stock has only been on the rise, much like how the Cottrell-salute has become a fad.

In his recent outings in India he has been the pick of the bowlers for the West Indies side and under the tutelage of the legendary Anil Kumble, the left armer can only improve.

Bowling at Mohali is something Cottrell will also enjoy as the surface does help the faster bowlers more than other pitches in the country.

On his day Cottrell is absolutely unplayable, and KL Rahul will be confident about seeing that side of him more often than not, especially given how he’s held his own against the rampaging Indian bowling attack in recent games.

Shimron Hetmyer – INR 7.75 Cr (Delhi Capitals)

Shimron Hetmyer

The left-hander has been one of the lynchpins of the West Indies middle order during their recent resurgence and that he can bat is a well-established fact. And if there were any doubts, his performances in the T20Is and ODIs against India would have dispelled them.

He made his IPL debut under the captaincy of Virat Kohli and even though he hardly got too many chances, a half-century in the final games of last season announced his arrival in the tournament.

In Delhi on a small ground and with a belter of a pitch, one can only expect to clear the ground regularly and keep the likes of Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant among others good company in the middle.

James Neesham – INR – 50 Lakh (Kings XI Punjab)

James Neesham (NZ)

At the INR 50 lakhs, the New Zealand all-rounder is an absolute steal. Previously the Kiwi has played only one season in the IPL and did not live up to his true potential. But 2019 has been a fantastic year for not just him but for New Zealand cricket on the whole.

Neesham, who has had an episode of wanting to leave the game, has been working on bowling and in recent months has been doing well in domestic cricket.

As a batsman, he is generally known to score at a good pace and in Mohali, along with the likes of Chris Gayle, KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran and Glenn Maxwell, there will be healthy competition for places in the playing XI and that is likely to make him go the extra mile and in effect produce some scintillating performances in his second season in the competition.

