IPL 2020 Auction: Maxwell, Cummins, Yashashvi & Priyam Among Top Buys in Kolkata
The IPL Auction every time produces some interesting bidding wars for the best of players available for the tournament. The auction in Kolkata on December 19 (Thursday) also threw up some interesting contests between the various think tanks.
IPL 2020 Auction: Maxwell, Cummins, Yashashvi & Priyam Among Top Buys in Kolkata
The IPL Auction every time produces some interesting bidding wars for the best of players available for the tournament. The auction in Kolkata on December 19 (Thursday) also threw up some interesting contests between the various think tanks.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | December 19, 2019, 10:45 PM IST
IPL 2020 Auction | Social Media Reacts to Mega Event in Kolkata
Cricketnext Staff | December 19, 2019, 8:49 PM IST
IPL Auction 2020: Complete List of the Sold Players
Cricketnext Staff | December 19, 2019, 10:19 PM IST
IPL Auction 2020 | Needed a Destructive Player in Middle-order, That's Why Went for Maxwell: Kumble
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Sun, 22 Dec, 2019
WI v INDCuttack
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019
NZ v AUSMelbourne
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019
ENG v SACenturion All Fixtures
Team Rankings