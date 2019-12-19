Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

SL IN PAK, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 2nd Test, National Stadium, Karachi, 19 - 23 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

Pakistan

191 (59.3)

Pakistan
v/s
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka*

64/3 (19.0)

Sri Lanka trail by 127 runs

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: PAK VS SL

live
PAK PAK
SL SL

Karachi

19 Dec, 201910:30 IST

3rd ODI: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Cuttack

22 Dec, 201913:30 IST

2nd Test: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Melbourne

26 Dec, 201905:00 IST

1st Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Centurion

26 Dec, 201913:30 IST

IPL 2020 Auction | Piyush Chawla is Quality Spinner and Shares Great Relationship with MS Dhoni: Stephen Fleming

Chawla turned out to be a surprise hit with the franchises during the IPL auction here and was eventually bought by Chennai Super Kings for a whopping Rs 6.75 crore.

PTI |December 19, 2019, 8:43 PM IST
IPL 2020 Auction | Piyush Chawla is Quality Spinner and Shares Great Relationship with MS Dhoni: Stephen Fleming

Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming on Thursday said his IPL side traded hard for veteran Piyush Chawla because he shares a "great relationship" with captain MS Dhoni, besides being a quality leg-spinner.

Chawla turned out to be a surprise hit with the franchises during the IPL auction here and was eventually bought by Chennai Super Kings for a whopping Rs 6.75 crore.

And Fleming said it was a well-thought out decision as CSK heavily rely on spinners in Chepauk's low and slow wicket.

"We traded very hard (for Chawla) and certainly the captain has a great relationship with him. He's proven that he's a quality leg-spinner which we value very highly," the CSK coach said.

"He's a different type of bowler than Karn Sharma. We also had to make some decisions around how all fits in but it was an opportunity that came up and we took it. We have a pretty well-balanced squad. We've always favoured spin, our home ground is very spin dominant, so having a lot of spinners is not a bad thing."

Fleming said Sam Curran, who was bought for for Rs 5.5 crore, too was a good pick, considering his all-round abilities.

"Well, there were a lot of players...(Pat) Cummins is one that I think most people identified but we didn't have a lot of money. So we had to be very smart. Sam Curran we liked. Yes, he's a left-arm seamer who can bat," he said.

"He has a great attitude towards the game, he really gets into the game. He played well against us in the past. He's playing well for England. So he fits in nicely with Bravo in that sort of seven-eight position."

Fleming said CSK went for Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood as he will add more fire into their bowling attack.

"And getting Hazlewood at the end is to add a little bit of firepower with (Lungi) Ngidi. Like other teams, we are just trying to add some pieces and then just work through the combinations," he said.

"You can get confused but we're actually pretty happy with our group. So it was just a case of trying to add a few things different."

ipl 2020MS Dhonipiyush chawlastephen fleming

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Sun, 22 Dec, 2019

WI v IND
Cuttack

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019

NZ v AUS
Melbourne

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019

ENG v SA
Centurion All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more