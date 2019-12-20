IPL 2020 Auction | Pumped to be Back With KKR, Says Pat Cummins
Australia pacer Pat Cummins has ended up being the most expensive buy of the 2020 Indian Premier League auctions so far as he was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs15.5 crore, which made him the most expensive foreign bid ever in IPL history.
