IPL 2020 Auction | Social Media Reacts to Mega Event in Kolkata

The IPL auction 2020 took place on Thursday (December 19) and it is fair to say the that it had it's shares of twists and turns, bringing in a few shocks along the way.
Since most IPL franchises had their squads set and only needed to add a few players for fine tuning, teams went hell for leather while bidding for top players. That being said, there were plenty of bargain buys made as well during the accelerated rounds of the auction.
Naturally, there were plenty of reactions from the social media world about the event in Kolkata. Below are some of the best reactions.
Here's a look at the TOP 10 BUYS post some fierce bidding at the 2020 @Vivo_India #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/wxuFnBx4fq— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 19, 2019
Here's a look at the TOP 10 BUYS post some fierce bidding at the 2020 @Vivo_India #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/wxuFnBx4fq
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 19, 2019
Everyone is a Gangsta until the real Gangsta walks in. We swoop in and win the bid for @patcummins30 #IPLAuction #KorboLorboJeetbo #IPL2020 — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) December 19, 2019
Aussie star Aaron Finch is off to @RCBTweets in the #IPLAuction2020. Let's hope his new teammates like him pic.twitter.com/VGfUFfJffq— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 19, 2019
Aussie star Aaron Finch is off to @RCBTweets in the #IPLAuction2020. Let's hope his new teammates like him pic.twitter.com/VGfUFfJffq
— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 19, 2019
An ordinary outing for Jayadev Unadkat considering how he has performed in the past. Sold to @rajasthanroyals for 3Cr. #IPLAuction — Royal Challengers (@RCBTweets) December 19, 2019
A happy day at work looks like this! #IPLAuction #HallaBol pic.twitter.com/yyKZiyHaoh— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) December 19, 2019
A happy day at work looks like this! #IPLAuction #HallaBol pic.twitter.com/yyKZiyHaoh
— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) December 19, 2019
"Super exciting auction for DC." | Co-owner @ParthJindal11 rounds up how the auction has panned out so far.#IPLAuction #IPL2020Auction #ThisIsNewDelhi #DelhiCapitals pic.twitter.com/f2zvliwlv7 — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) December 19, 2019
From the land of 3 Lions cometh a Lion to the #AnbuDen! #ThambiSamC #SuperFam #SuperAuction #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/SES2QiPADy— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) December 19, 2019
From the land of 3 Lions cometh a Lion to the #AnbuDen! #ThambiSamC #SuperFam #SuperAuction #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/SES2QiPADy
— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) December 19, 2019
Soorma PUNJAB nu belong karda! Can't wait to see you in KXIP colours. #SaddaPunjab #SaddeKings #IPLAuction2020 #IPLAuction https://t.co/uW3WsMhBUq — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) December 19, 2019
A small message from 's U-19 captain, Priyam Garg #IPLAuction #SRH2020Unlocked #OrangeArmy pic.twitter.com/KG2LL1NB4N— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) December 19, 2019
A small message from 's U-19 captain, Priyam Garg #IPLAuction #SRH2020Unlocked #OrangeArmy pic.twitter.com/KG2LL1NB4N
— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) December 19, 2019
The last time when Nathan Coulter-Nile was in Mumbai #IPLAuction #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #CricketMeriJaan #IPLAuction2020 pic.twitter.com/WhGvGvJTiT— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) December 19, 2019
The last time when Nathan Coulter-Nile was in Mumbai #IPLAuction #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #CricketMeriJaan #IPLAuction2020 pic.twitter.com/WhGvGvJTiT
— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) December 19, 2019
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
IPL 2020 Auction | Social Media Reacts to Mega Event in Kolkata
The IPL auction 2020 took place on Thursday (December 19) and it is fair to say the that it had it's shares of twists and turns.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Sun, 22 Dec, 2019
WI v INDCuttack
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019
NZ v AUSMelbourne
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019
ENG v SACenturion All Fixtures
Team Rankings