IPL 2020 Auction to Take Place on December 19 in Kolkata: Report

The BCCI is set to hold the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction for the 2020 season on December 19 in Kolkata instead of Bengaluru this year.

Cricketnext Staff |October 1, 2019, 11:45 AM IST
The BCCI is set to hold the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction for the 2020 season on December 19 in Kolkata instead of Bengaluru this year, according to an ESPNCricinfo report.

The report adds that the franchises were informed on Monday that the window for trading players will close on November 14.

All franchises were originally handed Rs. 85 crore to spend in the auction for the 2020 eason. The teams will also have Rs. 3 crore as an additional amount as well as whatever the balance in their respective purses were from the last auction.

The team with the biggest balance is the Delhi Capitals, who have Rs. 8.2 crore. They are followed by Rajasthan Royals, whose balance is Rs. 7.15 crore.

Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders have Rs. 6.05 crore to spend, whereas 2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad have Rs. 5.3 crore.

Kings XI Punjab have only 3.7 crore but the teams with the lowest remaining balances are Chennai Super Kings (Rs. 3.2 crore), defending champions Mumbai Indians (Rs. 3.05 crore) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (Rs. 1.8 crore).

This year's auction will be the final small one before the franchises will have to come up with fresh squads in the 2021 auction. The last such auction to take place was in 2018, when franchises were allowed to retain 5 players.

