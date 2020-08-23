Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Live

ECS CYPRUS, 2020 Match 11, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 27 August, 2020

2ND INN

Riyaan CC

197/2 (10.0)

Riyaan CC
v/s
Nicosia Tigers CC
Nicosia Tigers CC*

39/5 (4.5)

Nicosia Tigers CC need 159 runs in 31 balls at 30.77 rpo
Live

ECS CYPRUS, 2020 Match 12, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 27 August, 2020

1ST INN

Riyaan CC *

0/0 (0.0)

Riyaan CC
v/s
Nicosia XI Fighters CC
Nicosia XI Fighters CC

Toss won by Riyaan CC (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202020:30 IST

1st T20I: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Manchester

28 Aug, 202022:30 IST

Match 2: CZE VS LUX

upcoming
CZE CZE
LUX LUX

Manchester

29 Aug, 202014:00 IST

Match 3: LUX VS BEL

upcoming
LUX LUX
BEL BEL

Manchester

29 Aug, 202017:30 IST

IPL 2020: Australia & England Players Can Avoid Mandatory Quarantine in UAE, Find Out How

There is a lot of talk of how England and Australia players can avoid the seven day mandatory quarantine in UAE upon their arrival. While some franchise are trying to work out ways to avoid such a situation where their players have to sit out of matches due to quarantine, some are against it. But there is certainly a way Aussie and English players can avoid the quarantine.

Cricketnext Staff |August 23, 2020, 10:23 AM IST
ipl

There is a lot of talk of how England and Australia players can avoid the seven day mandatory quarantine in UAE upon their arrival. While some franchise are trying to work out ways to avoid such a situation where their players have to sit out of matches due to quarantine, some are against it. But there is certainly a way Aussie and English players can avoid the quarantine.

ALSO READ - KL Rahul Plays Good Samaritan, Donates PPE Hoods to CISF Personnel

According to a report in the Indian Express, the players will have to be directly moved from one bio-secure environment to another without venturing outside these bubbles. For that to happen, strict rules by the BCCI and the franchises will have to be in place. If all the norms are followed, the players can join their squads, after testing negative for Covid-19.

It has been proposed that the players be directly transported from the bus from their hotels, to the tarmac, without going through airport terminals. Upon landing in UAE, arrangements will be done to be transported from their flights to the team hotels in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Some of the prominent names in the list of players are Australia’s Steve Smith and David Warner, England’s Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer, and CPL’s Kieron Pollard, Rashid Khan & Andre Russell.

A note sent to all IPL teams, has the exemption criteria explained. “After the conclusion of the England vs Australia series and CPL, the players continue to remain in their respective Bio-Secure Environments and are transported in the team bus straight to the aircraft where they are exempted from immigration and other formalities at the departing airport. The team bus drops the players straight on to the tarmac thereby avoiding the need for players to pass through the airport terminal building preventing contact with other people outside the Bio-Secure Environment.”

ALSO READ - IPL 2020: England & Australia Players too Must Go Through Mandatory Quarantine, Say IPL Franchises

“Upon arrival at any of the UAE airports, the players are granted special exemptions whereby they will be transported from the aircraft straight to the team hotel. The team bus picks the players from the airport tarmac thereby avoiding the need for players to pass through the airport terminal building preventing contact with other people outside the Bio-Secure Environment. All such players will have to undergo one RT-PCR test on the day of arrival. If the test report is negative, they will be allowed to join their respective franchise squads,” the circular reads.

bcciBio-bubbleCPL 2020England vs Pakistan 2020iplipl 2020

Upcoming Matches

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

CZE vs LUX
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Manchester

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 2 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020

LUX vs CZE
Manchester

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 3 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020

BEL vs LUX
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more