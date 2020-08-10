Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

13 Aug, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202015:30 IST

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202020:30 IST

1st T20I: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Manchester

28 Aug, 202022:30 IST

IPL 2020 | Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Considers Bidding for Title Sponsorship After Vivo's Exit: Report

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev's Patanjali is considering to put in a bid for the title sponsorship of the IPL 2020, according to a report in Economic Times. The BCCI and Vivo, the previous partners, had abruptly ended the contract due to the backlash the board faced with the Chinese brand onboard.

Cricketnext Staff |August 10, 2020, 8:46 AM IST
IPL 2020 | Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Considers Bidding for Title Sponsorship After Vivo's Exit: Report

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev's Patanjali is considering to put in a bid for the title sponsorship of the IPL 2020, according to a report in Economic Times. The BCCI and Vivo, the previous partners, had abruptly ended the contract due to the backlash the board faced with the Chinese brand onboard.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Wouldn't Call It a Financial Crisis - BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Vivo's Exit

“We are considering the IPL title sponsorship for this year, since we want to give the Patanjali brand a global marketing platform,” Patanjali spokesperson SK Tijarawala confirmed to ET, adding Patanjali is considering making a proposal to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Market experts believe that the brand lacks the star power of a multinational company. “Patanjali as a title sponsor for IPL will do more for Patanjali than for IPL. While the caste hierarchy among brands could play out, Patanjali owning the title sponsorship would be contextual from a nationalist perspective, since there is an enormous anti-China sentiment prevailing in the country,” said brand strategist Harish Bijoor.

Ever since Vivo left, many companies like Jio, Amazon, Tata group, Dream11 and Byju's have entered the fray.

Earlier BCCI president Sourav Ganguly stated that Vivo's exit as title sponsor for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) shouldn't be seen as financial crisis.

The BCCI, last week, had decided to officially announce the suspension of the partnership with title sponsors Vivo.

"I wouldn't call it as a financial crisis," Ganguly said while speaking during a webinar organised by Learnflix, as per ESPNCricinfo. "It's just a little bit of a blip. And the only way you can do it is by being professionally strong over a period of time.A

"Big things don't come overnight. And big things don't go away overnight. Your preparation for a long period of time gets (you) ready for losses, gets you ready for successes.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Suresh Raina Shares Picture with CSK Teammates MS Dhoni and Murali Vijay, Says 'Can't Wait for Season to Begin'

"You keep your other options open. It is like Plan A and Plan B. Sensible people do it. Sensible brands do it. Sensible corporates do it. BCCI, it's a very a strong foundation - the game, the players, the administrators in the past have made this game so strong that BCCI is able to handle all these blips," he added.

Baba Ramdevbcciiplipl 2020IPL SponsorshipPatanjalisourav gangulyvivo

Upcoming Matches

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 13 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

CZE vs LUX
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more