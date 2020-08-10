IPL 2020 | Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Considers Bidding for Title Sponsorship After Vivo's Exit: Report
Yoga guru Baba Ramdev's Patanjali is considering to put in a bid for the title sponsorship of the IPL 2020, according to a report in Economic Times. The BCCI and Vivo, the previous partners, had abruptly ended the contract due to the backlash the board faced with the Chinese brand onboard.
IPL 2020 | Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Considers Bidding for Title Sponsorship After Vivo's Exit: Report
Yoga guru Baba Ramdev's Patanjali is considering to put in a bid for the title sponsorship of the IPL 2020, according to a report in Economic Times. The BCCI and Vivo, the previous partners, had abruptly ended the contract due to the backlash the board faced with the Chinese brand onboard.
Upcoming Matches
Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 13 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
CZE vs LUXRose Bowl, Southampton
Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGManchester All Fixtures
Team Rankings