IPL 2020: Backing Experience Over Youth Turned CSK's Season Upside Down - Brian Lara

West Indies batting legend Brian Lara reviewed Chennai Super Kings's IPL 2020 season, saying they would want to forget the year and build for the upcoming seasons.

Speaking on Star Sports Select Dugout, Lara said CSK's decision to back experience over youth cost them.

"I think they (CSK) have got a lot of older players," he said. "There are not any young players coming through the line-up. You look at it. Even their overseas players, they have been around for a long time. So, they have backed experience over youth, and this has really turned upside down for them. It’s just an unbelievable season so far. You know, every time they turn up, we’re very hopeful that CSK is going to turn it around.

"We know 3-4 games ago they were in a little bit of a situation where they had to start winning. We all came here thinking this was going to be the time when Dhoni turns things around with his team. And game after game, it just went, and they just kept hoping. But it’s a situation where they can just to try to build from next year. In the few coming games that they have, see what they can do with the younger players they’ve got."

Earlier, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan had said they're hoping MS Dhoni will continue as leader in IPL 2021 too.

"Yes, definitely. I am very confident that Dhoni will lead CSK in 2021. He has won three titles for us in the IPL. This is the first year we have not qualified for the playoffs. No other team has done that. One bad year does not mean we will have to change everything," Viswanathan told Times of India.

"We didn't play to our potential this season. We lost games that we should have won. That pushed us back. The withdrawals of Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh coupled with Covid cases in the camp meant that the balance of the side was upset."

Following their abject loss to Mumbai Indians last week, Dhoni had spoken about feeling 'hurt' by their campaign this year and the need to look at fresher options keeping in mind the 2021 season.

"I feel it is part and parcel, you can't always think the result will go your way, you think more about the process. Even when you are hurting you put a smile on your face so that the management doesn't look like they are in panic. That is what the youngsters want and I feel the boys have done that. We have kept the dressing room like that and hopefully we can turn it around in the next three games at least for pride," he had said.

"We need to have a clear picture for the next year," he said. "There are ifs and buts in the auction, where the venues will be, and you want to give the boys a chance to perform and show their talent. We have to make the most of the next three games and it is good preparation for the next year. Identify batsmen according to order, who will bowl at the death and hopefully the players will soak up the pressure.