IPL 2020: Batsmen Have Been Taking All The Awards, So It's Good To Get It As A Bowler, Says Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah was on fire as Mumbai Indians bagged a huge victory over Delhi Capitals on Thursday to be the first team to reach the IPL 2020 final.

Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals by 57 runs in the first qualifier of IPL 2020, making it to the IPL 2020 final. In this win of Mumbai, Jasprit Bumrah played a very crucial role by picking four wickets. In his four-over quota, he conceded just 14 runs and even bowled a maiden over. He was adjudged player of the match for his outstanding performance.

In a post-match presentation, Bumrah took a sly dig at the awards panel, saying, "Batsmen have been taking all the awards, so it's good to get it as a bowler."

When Harsh Bhogle asked Bumrah if he keeps track of Kagiso Rabada’s wickets, he replied that he is okay with not getting wickets and winning the tournament. Bumrah is at the top on the list of bowlers with most wickets, while Delhi Capitals’ Rabada has grabbed the second position. Bumrah has picked 27 wickets as of now in this season, while Rabada has 25 wickets to his name.

Bumrah in yesterday’s match dislodged the stumps of Shikhar Dhawan and Marcus Stoinis. When asked which of these two wickets he liked, he answered the one of Dhawan. He bowled the left-handed batsman a yorker.

The right-handed bowler said the yorker in the initial overs was really important and he had decided early in the game that he would throw one. He also asserted that he is always on the toe in the game and is ready to bowl whenever the skipper wants him to.

On being asked if he feels a sense of power when he is at the top of his mark, Bumrah said he does not focus on the end result because whenever he has tried to do so, things have gone downhill. He added that he tries to be in the present and take it ball by ball.

The fast bowler also spoke on camaraderie between him and Trent Boult, who also plays for Mumbai Indians. Both the players have took 49 wickets combined – Boult 22 and Bumrah 27. The right-handed bowler said that he discusses field settings and situations with Boult and they get to learn a lot from each other.