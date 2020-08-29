IPL 2020: BCCI Announce Unacademy as Official Partner for IPL
Bengaluru-based edu-tech firm ‘Unacademy’ has been roped in the as official partner for the Indian Premier League for three seasons, the BCCI announced on Saturday. The 13th is scheduled to be held in UAE from September 19 to November 10. “We are pleased to have Unacademy on board as the ‘Official Partner’ of the Indian Premier League 2020 to 2022,” IPL chairman Brijesh Patel said in a release on Tuesday.
