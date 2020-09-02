Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Live

CPL, 2020 Match 22, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 02 September, 2020

2ND INN

Barbados Tridents

92 (20.0)

Barbados Tridents
v/s
Guyana Amazon Warriors
Guyana Amazon Warriors*

87/2 (16.0)

Guyana Amazon Warriors need 6 runs in 24 balls at 1.5 rpo

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

04 Sep, 202022:30 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

06 Sep, 202018:45 IST

3rd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Sep, 202022:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

11 Sep, 202017:30 IST

IPL 2020: BCCI Announces CRED as Official Partner of IPL, Sourav Ganguly Lauds Team

The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Tuesday announced CRED as an official partner of Indian Premier League 2020.

Cricketnext Staff |September 2, 2020, 12:05 AM IST
IPL 2020: BCCI Announces CRED as Official Partner of IPL, Sourav Ganguly Lauds Team

The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Tuesday announced CRED as an official partner of Indian Premier League 2020. CRED is a Bangalore based credit card bill payment platform. The 13th IPL is scheduled to be held in UAE from September 19 to November 10.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly congratulated the board for sealing the deal 'in spite of tough markets'.

The board had previously announced Bangalore-based edu-tech firm ‘Unacademy’ as an official partner for the Indian Premier League for three seasons.

ALSO READ: BCCI Announce Unacademy as Official Partner for IPL 

The BCCI had earlier announced fantasy gaming platform Dream11 as this year’s IPL title sponsor, replacing Chinese mobile phone company Vivo.

Dream11 had pipped educational technology companies Unacademy and BYJUs to win the rights for a period of four months and 13 days with a bid of Rs 222 crore.

bcciBoard of Control for Cricket in IndiaCredipl 2020sourav ganguly

Upcoming Matches

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 04 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 2nd T20I | Sun, 06 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 3rd T20I | Tue, 08 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Fri, 11 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4874 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5688 259
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more