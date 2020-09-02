IPL 2020: BCCI Announces CRED as Official Partner of IPL, Sourav Ganguly Lauds Team

The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Tuesday announced CRED as an official partner of Indian Premier League 2020. CRED is a Bangalore based credit card bill payment platform. The 13th IPL is scheduled to be held in UAE from September 19 to November 10.
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly congratulated the board for sealing the deal 'in spite of tough markets'.
The board had previously announced Bangalore-based edu-tech firm ‘Unacademy’ as an official partner for the Indian Premier League for three seasons.
The BCCI had earlier announced fantasy gaming platform Dream11 as this year’s IPL title sponsor, replacing Chinese mobile phone company Vivo.
Dream11 had pipped educational technology companies Unacademy and BYJUs to win the rights for a period of four months and 13 days with a bid of Rs 222 crore.
