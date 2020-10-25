IPL 2020: BCCI Announces Schedule and Venues for Play-Offs and Women's T20 Challenge

The final of the Indian Premier League 2020 will be played in Dubai on November 10, confirmed Board of Control for Cricket in India while announcing the dates and venues for the play-offs and the women's T20 challenge.

The Qualifier 1 (between the top two sides in the points table) will be held in Dubai on November 5 followed by the Eliminator (between teams third and fourth in the table) on November 6 and Qualifier 2 (Loser of Qualifier 1 and winner of Eliminator) on November 8 in Abu Dhabi.

As of Sunday, Mumbai Indians are leading the points table followed by Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders. All eight teams are still in with a mathematical chance of making it to the final four.

"Meanwhile, the Women’s T20 Challenge to be played from 4th November to 9th November will be held in Sharjah. The All-India Women’s Selection Committee has announced Meghna Singh as Mansi Joshi’s replacement in Velocity," the board added.

The schedule for the women's T20 challenge will be as follows:

Supernovas vs Velocity: November 4, 7.30 PM IST

Velocity vs Trailblazers: November 5, 3.30 PM IST

Trailblazers vs Supernovas: November 7, 7.30 PM IST

Final: November 9, 7.30 PM IST

The three teams will be led by Mithali Raj, Mandhana and Harmanpret.

The tournament will mark the beginning of the Indian women's cricket season with foreign stars like Deandra Dottin, Sophie Ecclestone, Danielle Wyatt, Chamari Atapattu also taking part in it.

There are talks that the women's team might travel to Sri Lanka for its first international series since the COVID-19 induced break.