IPL 2020 | BCCI Asks All Teams to be Responsible About Protocols and Safety Rules

Last month, England fast bowler Jofra Archer was dropped from the playing XI for the second Test against West Indies after it was learned that he had broken the team's bio-secure protocol.

IANS |August 20, 2020, 6:31 PM IST
The coronavirus cases in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are increasing rapidly -- according to the latest report -- making the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) a little worried about the cricketers, who are reaching the gulf nation for this year's IPL.

The UAE is scheduled to host the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League from September 19 and two teams -- Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals -- have already reached Dubai. Other teams will also be reaching in a couple of days.

A senior BCCI official told IANS that all the players and IPL team owners have been told to take care of themselves. "Strict instructions have been given to all the players, coaching staff, owners and other members. We don't want that because of someone's mistake, others get infected and suffer," the official said.

"UAE will provide all the help needed regarding safety of players (medical or other). The teams' owners have also been asked not to roam here and there freely because coronavirus cases are no less in that nation. After so many delays, the IPL is going to happen and everybody will have to respect it and be more responsible," he said.

Last month, England fast bowler Jofra Archer was dropped from the playing XI for the second Test against West Indies after it was learned that he had broken the team's bio-secure protocol.

The IPL 13 will be played across three venues in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah till November 10.

