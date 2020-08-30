Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Live

CPL, 2020 Match 22, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 02 September, 2020

1ST INN

Barbados Tridents *

14/4 (6.1)

Barbados Tridents
v/s
Guyana Amazon Warriors
Guyana Amazon Warriors

Toss won by Barbados Tridents (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

04 Sep, 202022:30 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

06 Sep, 202018:45 IST

3rd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Sep, 202022:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

11 Sep, 202017:30 IST

IPL 2020: BCCI Confirms 13 COVID Positive Cases, Doesn't Name Players or Team

The Board of Control for Cricket in India officially confirmed that 13 personnel including two players have tested positive for COVID-19 among the touring party for the IPL in UAE.

Cricketnext Staff |August 30, 2020, 8:37 AM IST
IPL 2020: CSK Player, Support Staff Test Positive for Coronavirus

The Board of Control for Cricket in India officially confirmed that 13 personnel including two players have tested positive for COVID-19 among the touring party for the IPL in UAE. The BCCI did not name the personnel, the players or the teams. It's understood that they belong to the Chennai Super Kings camp, with the players being Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

"13 personnel have tested positive of which 2 are players. All the affected personnel as well as their close contacts are asymptomatic and have been isolated from other team members. They are being monitored by the IPL Medical Team," the board said in a statement.

ALSO READ: After Deepak Chahar, Another CSK Player Tests Positive for Covid-19 

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has put in place stringent health and safety protocols for the Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 Season, which is scheduled to start from September 19th in the UAE.

"Accordingly, upon landing in the UAE, all the participants have followed a mandatory testing and quarantine programme.

ALSO READ: CSK's Suresh Raina Returns Home from UAE Citing Personal Reasons, to Remain Unavailable for IPL 

"Total of 1,988 RT-PCR COVID tests were carried out between August 20th – 28th across all participant groups in the UAE. These groups include Players, Support Staff, Team Management, BCCI Staff, IPL Operational team, Hotel and ground transport Staff.

"As per the IPL 2020 Health and Safety Protocols, testing on all participants will be conducted regularly throughout the IPL 2020 Season," the board said.

Meanwhile, CSK received another severe blow when Suresh Raina flew back to India for personal reasons.

CSK are yet to release a statement officially about the testing and positive cases situation in the camp. They did, however, confirm that Raina returned to India for personal reasons.

bccichennai super kingscoronavirusCSKCSK Coronavirus positiveCSK COVID positiveDeepak Chaharipl 2020Ruturaj Gaikwad

Upcoming Matches

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 04 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 2nd T20I | Sun, 06 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 3rd T20I | Tue, 08 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Fri, 11 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4874 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5688 259
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more