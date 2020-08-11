IPL 2020: BCCI Delegation to Arrive in UAE Later This Month for Recce of Facilities
In a latest development, a delegation team from the BCCI is expected to arrive in Dubai by third week of August and do a recce of the venues and other facilities in the UAE. The IPL is all set to begin from September 19.
