IPL 2020: BCCI Delegation to Arrive in UAE Later This Month for Recce of Facilities

In a latest development, a delegation team from the BCCI is expected to arrive in Dubai by third week of August and do a recce of the venues and other facilities in the UAE. The IPL is all set to begin from September 19.

Cricketnext Staff |August 11, 2020, 10:09 AM IST
In a latest development, a delegation team from the BCCI is expected to arrive in Dubai by third week of August and do a recce of the venues and other facilities in the UAE. The IPL is all set to begin from September 19.

According to the report in Gulfnews, the team will consist of Brijesh Patel, Hemang Amin, interim CEO of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and COO of IPL. They will also quarantine themselves in the hotel rooms for six days before commencing the work.

“We have got the official permission from the government to hold IPL in UAE,” Patel told an Indian news agency on Monday, something which was reported in the Gulf News on August 6.

“Taking note of the prevailing COVID-19 situation in India, the IPL GC decided to stage the tournament in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the matches will be played in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi subject to necessary clearances from the Government of India,” BCCI had earlier said in a press release after their governing council meeting on August 2.

BCCI, that suspended its contract with Chines mobile company Vivo, has also released their Expression of Interest from Third Parties.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) invites third parties to express their interest (EOI) in acquiring the title sponsorship rights (Rights) for the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL or League) to be held in United Arab Emirates from September 19, 2020 to November 10, 2020," the release said.

"The Rights are available for the period from August 18, 2020 to December 31, 2020," said the release.

The last date of submission of EOI is August 14 while a final decision on the new sponsors will be taken by August 18.

