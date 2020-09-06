IPL 2020: BCCI Finalises List of Commentators, Sanjay Manjrekar's Name Omitted

Sanjay Manjrekar will not be part of the commentary panel at the upcoming Indian Premier League which is to begin on September 19.
According to a report in the Mumbai Mirror, the BCCI has finalised a panel of seven Indian commentators for the multi-million dollar league and Manjrekar is not among them.
The seven commentators are: Sunil Gavaskar, L Sivaramakrishnan, Murali Kartik, Deep Dasgupta, Rohan Gavaskar, Harsha Bhogle and Anjum Chopra.
Dasgupta and Kartik will be stationed at Abu Dhabi, while the rest will be commentating from Sharjah and Dubai.
Dubai and Abu Dhabi will host 21 games each while Sharjah will host 14 matches.
The commentators will be further divided into three panels and will be placed in two bubbles at Abu Dhabi and Dubai respectively.
Kartik and Dasgupta were scheduled to fly out today for Abu Dhabi, but the local authorities relaxed the quarantine period from 14 to 7 days. As a result, the two will now leave on September 10 with the rest of their colleagues.
The BCCI is likely to make the full schedule of the tournament public today. The tournament will go on till November 10 and the matches will be played across three venues in UAE—Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.
