Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: BEL VS LUX

upcoming
BEL BEL
LUX LUX

Hobart

26 Apr, 202014:30 IST

2nd T20I: BEL VS LUX

upcoming
BEL BEL
LUX LUX

Hobart

26 Apr, 202018:30 IST

1st T20: BEL VS ROU

upcoming
BEL BEL
ROU ROU

Hobart

02 May, 202015:30 IST

2nd T20: BEL VS ROU

upcoming
BEL BEL
ROU ROU

Hobart

03 May, 202000:30 IST

IPL 2020: BCCI In Constant Touch With Foreign Boards

IPL franchises, on their part, have decided that they will have the next meeting only after the government comes up with a fresh advisory on or after April 14.

IANS |April 4, 2020, 3:39 PM IST
IPL 2020: BCCI In Constant Touch With Foreign Boards

Even as the fate of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League hangs in balance due to the coronavirus outbreak, both the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as well as the IPL franchises are keeping fingers crossed in order to have a full season of the cash-rich league. And a major player in this scenario is the foreign boards as an IPL without the foreign players wouldnt be the carnival it is. So, even as the country fights the pandemic, BCCI has been keeping foreign boards in the loop with regards to developments.

Speaking to IANS, a BCCI official said that the foreign boards like Cricket Australia or the England and Wales Cricket Board and Cricket South Africa among others have all been constantly updated on the scenario and the directives of the government with regards to fighting COVID-19.

"While various options have been discussed like a closed-door tournament, or a curtailed one, it is almost clear that everyone wants foreign players to be a part of the IPL and that is one of the major highlights of the tournament. So, we have been constantly updating the boards of the situation here and the directives that are being issued by the health department as well as the government in the fight against coronavirus.

"In fact, it is a two-way process as international border lockdown is also an aspect that needs to be kept in mind because at the end of the day whenever the IPL does happen, the foreign players need to fly in," the official pointed.

The BCCI is now looking at the October-November window to host the IPL. But the move can only be possible if the ICC decides to postpone the World T20 that is to be held later in the year. IPL franchises, on their part, have decided that they will have the next meeting only after the government comes up with a fresh advisory on or after April 14.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to 49 sports personalities that included the likes of BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, cricket great Sachin Tendulkar, badminton world champion P.V. Sindhu and chess legend Viswanathan Anand as he urged them to keep spreading awareness as the world fights the coronavirus pandemic.

bcciCoronavirus Outbreakipl 2020

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Sun, 26 Apr, 2020

LUX v BEL
Hobart

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 26 Apr, 2020

LUX v BEL
Hobart

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20 T20 | Sat, 02 May, 2020

ROU v BEL
Hobart

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20 T20 | Sun, 03 May, 2020

ROU v BEL
Hobart All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more