Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

2nd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

01 Aug, 202018:30 IST

3rd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

04 Aug, 202018:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Manchester

05 Aug, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

13 Aug, 202015:30 IST

IPL 2020 | BCCI Likely to Postpone IPL Final from November 8 to 10: Report

In a latest development regarding the IPL, the tournament final might be shifted forward by two days, to utilise the Diwali week. This means that the final could take place on a weekday for the first time in tournament's history, according to a report in the Times of India.

Cricketnext Staff |July 30, 2020, 10:26 AM IST
IPL 2020 Will Be Played Between September 19 and November 8, Confirms Brijesh Patel

In a latest development regarding the IPL, the tournament final might be shifted forward by two days, to utilise the Diwali week. This means that the final could take place on a weekday for the first time in tournament's history, according to a report in the Times of India.

Last week only, IPL chairman Brijesh Patel had confirmed the news that IPL 2020 will be played in the UAE, from September 19 to November 8.

But the pushing back of the date of final might be to avoid cramping of the schedule. Soon after that the Indian team will fly to Australia for a four-match Test series beginning December 3. Also Team India would be placed under 14-day quarantine adhering to the strict norms due to Covid-19.

“Even if the players are left without any IPL matches, they will continue to remain in UAE and participate in a camp there,” TOI quoted sources as saying. “As soon as the IPL is over, the remaining players busy playing the final knockout matches of the league will join the rest and the entire team will fly together from there,” say those tracking developments.”

Meanwhile, the Indian Premier League governing council is set to meet on Saturday (August 1) before they meet with primary stakeholders including franchises, broadcasters and sponsors over the following two days to finalise finer details of the tournament.

The franchises had multiple questions ranging from details of the bio-secure bubbles to whether families can travel with the players. The newspaper reported that each team is likely to be put in separate bubbles, with no interaction with outsiders except through pre-appointments.

bccibcci agmBrijesh Patelcoronavirusiplipl 2020UAE

Upcoming Matches

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Tue, 04 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 1st Test | Wed, 05 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Manchester

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 13 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3760 104
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more