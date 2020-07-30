IPL 2020 | BCCI Likely to Postpone IPL Final from November 8 to 10: Report
In a latest development regarding the IPL, the tournament final might be shifted forward by two days, to utilise the Diwali week. This means that the final could take place on a weekday for the first time in tournament's history, according to a report in the Times of India.
