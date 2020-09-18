- 3rd ODI - 16 Sep, WedMatch Ended302/7(50.0) RR 6.04
ENG
AUS305/7(50.0) RR 6.04
Australia beat England by 3 wickets
- 2nd ODI - 13 Sep, SunMatch Ended231/9(50.0) RR 4.62
ENG
AUS207/10(50.0) RR 4.62
England beat Australia by 24 runs
- Match 1 - 19 Sep, SatUp Next
MI
CSK
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 2 - 20 Sep, SunUp Next
DC
KXIP
19:30 IST - Dubai
IPL 2020: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Satisfied with Preparations at Sharjah Stadium
A few days back, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had visited the facility and expressed his delight at the arrangements.
- PTI
- Updated: September 18, 2020, 9:01 PM IST
The BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Friday expressed his satisfaction after inspection of arrangements at the Sharjah Stadium ahead of the start of 13th Indian Premier League.
Sharjah will host 12 matches of the IPL and is one of the venues besides Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The T20 tournament will kick start on Saturday with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on Chennai Super Kings.
According to a media release, Shah was accompanied by Waleed Bukhatir, vice chairman of Sharjah Cricket Stadium and Khalaf Bukhatir, MD of Bukhatir Group and CEO of Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
The Sharjah stadium recently underwent major renovation, including setting up of new canopies, an upgraded royal suite, commentary box and VIP Hospitality boxes in total compliance with COVID-related protocols.
The first match from the upcoming IPL 2020 league to be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium will be between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings on September 22nd.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|3882
|105
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking